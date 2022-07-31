ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina loses commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.saturdaydownsouth.com

247Sports

Babalade announces new decision date, time

On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Perry, SC
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team. The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina

While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
BEAUFORT, SC
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Gamecocks
abccolumbia.com

Benedict to host SCHSL football championships for second consecutive year

COLUMBIA, S.C.— All five South Carolina High School League football championships will be played at Benedict College for the second straight year. The SCHSL executive committee voted 15-1 Tuesday evening, keeping the championships at Charlie W. Johnson stadium. The championships will take place between Friday December 1st and Saturday...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Irmo Police Chief passes away

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
COLUMBIA, SC
abandonedspaces.com

Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South

Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
coladaily.com

Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
iheart.com

Drowning Connected To Baptism

The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken County woman arrested for allegedly turning in stolen lottery ticket

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken County woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing a stolen lottery ticket. According to her arrest warrant, 31-year-old Whitney Andrea Hart (James) of Salley, S.C. turned in a SC Education Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Enmarket on John Nunn Hwy. in Perry on July 7. That ticket has been stolen from Salley Mini Mart on Walnet St. in Salley, S.C., where Hart was previously employed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

