Raiders' Chandler Jones: Absent from third straight practice

Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss
After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
Examining the Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
Kyler Murray Out For 5 Days: NFL World Reacts
Fresh off signing a $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray will have to miss at least five days of training camp. Per Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. He must sit out a minimum of five days before returning to the team with a negative test.
Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
49ers' Jordan Matthews: Suffers another knee injury
Matthews suffered a torn ACL on Monday and will be placed on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Matthews suffered the injury on a route without sustaining any contact. He has a history of knee issues that derailed his development in the early stages of his career, and he'll now be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2022 season. Matthews was considered to have a strong chance to make the 49ers' roster prior to the injury.
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Misses another practice
Seals-Jones (undisclosed) missed a fifth straight practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. No injury has been reported, but that's the most likely explanation for his continued absence. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes that Seals-Jones didn't get much run in spring practices either, after signing with the Giants in March. The team's other candidates for tight-end targets are former Texan Jordan Akins and rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
Cardinals star Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was reportedly arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of criminal speeding according to Arizona Sports. Per the report, which was confirmed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Brown was arrested around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday while driving in an HOV lane, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. […] The post Cardinals star Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
Cowboys' Rico Dowdle: Out for now
Dowdle will miss the remainder of the week after testing positive for COVID on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Dowdle is going through a rough stretch, missing the 2021 season with a hip fracture, followed by having to get his knee scoped in May, which kept him out for OTAs. Now he will have to stay away from the team for a few days until he no longer tests positive for COVID. Dowdle joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020, and saw the field for 15 contests in his rookie season, but he mostly just contributed on special teams. Dowdle is currently No. 3 on Dallas' running back positional depth chart, firmly behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Giants' Jason Vosler: Moves to minors
Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Friday and will head back to the minors with trade-acquisition J.D. Davis being added to the active roster. Vosler has appeared in 23 big-league games this year and has a .288/.351/.530 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
