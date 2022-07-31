Raiders' Chandler Jones: Absent from third straight practice

Dowdle will miss the remainder of the week after testing positive for COVID on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Dowdle is going through a rough stretch, missing the 2021 season with a hip fracture, followed by having to get his knee scoped in May, which kept him out for OTAs. Now he will have to stay away from the team for a few days until he no longer tests positive for COVID. Dowdle joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020, and saw the field for 15 contests in his rookie season, but he mostly just contributed on special teams. Dowdle is currently No. 3 on Dallas' running back positional depth chart, firmly behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

