ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan hangs up his cleats after 11 seasons in the NFL

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? Inside the career of the Michigan Wolverines football coach

Jim Harbaugh built his career in the National Football League for almost 15 years as a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and San Diego Chargers before retiring as a player in 2001. However, his stardom grew during his career as a coach in college football and later in the NFL, which saw him lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Superbowl. After leaving the NFL in 2014, Harbaugh returned to college football for his current position as the head football coach at the University of Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Cliff Branch's blazing speed led to Hall of Fame induction

Cliff Branch was the epitome of what Al Davis coveted in a receiver during his decades running the Raiders. Branch arrived in Oakland with the game-breaking speed needed to fuel the Raiders' vertical offense and as soon as he learned to harness that speed and develop reliable hands, there was no stopping Branch.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Fox News

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa unhappy with personal life being shared: 'It’s almost kind of disrespectful'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unhappy that part of his personal life made it out into the news earlier this week. Tagovailoa quietly married Annah Gore in July, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear how the two met. Outkick reported Gore’s Instagram account is private and there’s no mention of them being a couple on social media before the marriage records were discovered in Florida.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Fox News

Florida Gators extend coach Mike 'Mouse' Holloway for four more years

As a reward for leading Florida to three national championships this past season, track and field coach Mike "Mouse" Holloway is getting a four-year extension that puts him under contract through 2032. Athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the agreement Thursday. Holloway's base salary remains $321,000 with the extension. His longevity...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Fox News

NFL decides to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

The NFL decided to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension on Wednesday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had three days after Sue L. Robinson levied a six-game suspension onto Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tress Way
Fox News

Orioles sweep Rangers, continue winning despite key deadline trades

The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season. "I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what’s still ahead of us," manager Brandon Hyde said after the O's completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. "We’re gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they’re hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing to win."
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy