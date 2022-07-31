Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan hangs up his cleats after 11 seasons in the NFL

www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? Inside the career of the Michigan Wolverines football coach
Jim Harbaugh built his career in the National Football League for almost 15 years as a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and San Diego Chargers before retiring as a player in 2001. However, his stardom grew during his career as a coach in college football and later in the NFL, which saw him lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Superbowl. After leaving the NFL in 2014, Harbaugh returned to college football for his current position as the head football coach at the University of Michigan.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Cliff Branch's blazing speed led to Hall of Fame induction
Cliff Branch was the epitome of what Al Davis coveted in a receiver during his decades running the Raiders. Branch arrived in Oakland with the game-breaking speed needed to fuel the Raiders' vertical offense and as soon as he learned to harness that speed and develop reliable hands, there was no stopping Branch.
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens involved in heated argument with neighbor, police called
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens got into a heated argument in his neighborhood Wednesday night, with police showing up at the scene. Owens, who played for 15 years in the NFL, began filming the altercation with a woman after the police officers had arrived. In the video recorded by...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa unhappy with personal life being shared: 'It’s almost kind of disrespectful'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unhappy that part of his personal life made it out into the news earlier this week. Tagovailoa quietly married Annah Gore in July, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear how the two met. Outkick reported Gore’s Instagram account is private and there’s no mention of them being a couple on social media before the marriage records were discovered in Florida.
Florida Gators extend coach Mike 'Mouse' Holloway for four more years
As a reward for leading Florida to three national championships this past season, track and field coach Mike "Mouse" Holloway is getting a four-year extension that puts him under contract through 2032. Athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the agreement Thursday. Holloway's base salary remains $321,000 with the extension. His longevity...
Breanna Stewarts leads Storm to win over Lynx with season-high 33 points
Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 on Wednesday night. Seattle made its first four 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead and Stewart made the Storm’s sixth of the first quarter,...
NFL decides to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
The NFL decided to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension on Wednesday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had three days after Sue L. Robinson levied a six-game suspension onto Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Orioles sweep Rangers, continue winning despite key deadline trades
The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season. "I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what’s still ahead of us," manager Brandon Hyde said after the O's completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. "We’re gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they’re hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing to win."
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Fox News
774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0