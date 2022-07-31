ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Jodie Sweetin married her longtime boyfriend, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, on Saturday in Malibu, according to People , which posted exclusive photos of the ceremony.

The couple, who have dated for five years and became engaged in January, were married at a private home. Her two daughters — Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11 — were in attendance, as were Sweetin’s co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

“I didn’t want it to be fussy,” Sweetin told People of the ceremony, adding that Wasilewski is “the best teammate I could ask for.”

This is Sweetin’s fourth marriage. She was previously wed to Morty Coyle, Cody Herpin and Shaun Holguin.

She is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the 1987-95 series Full House and the 2016-20 revival Fuller House .

just saying
3d ago

For all the people that say wow 4th marriage, I'm in my 4th marriage. 1st husband I was way too young and so was he, but couldn't tell us nothing. 2nd was a beater, 3rd was a drug addict, I never knew until he got arrested. My current husband and I have been together 7 years ups and downs but we finally did it right. Never judge you don't know her or the situation.

Valerie
3d ago

love her. recently watched Fuller house and loved it. would make me smile and laugh. congratulations yo Jodi and her husband.much love

Maria Romano
3d ago

congratulations to Jodie and her husband. May they have much happiness good health and love. Jodie sure aged well she's very pretty

