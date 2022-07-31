ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Power & Politics: Monkeypox and polio – new health scares on heels of COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

After more than two years living with a global pandemic, two more health concerns are on the radar of officials in the Hudson Valley.

Recently, the World Health Organization named monkeypox a global public health emergency. And shockingly – polio has been detected in the U.S. for the first time in almost a decade.

What are the risks and what can, and should you do to protect yourself and your family? Scott McGee speaks with Harish Moorjani, an infectious disease expert with Phelps Hospital, on this week’s edition of Power & Politics.

