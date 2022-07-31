ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MATCHDAY: Frankfurt, Union Berlin face tricky cup games

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

GERMANY

Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin face potentially tricky opening games in the German Cup. Frankfurt, the Europa League winner last season, plays at second-division Magdeburg. Union faces a heated welcome at eastern rival Chemnitzer FC, now playing at fourth-tier level. Union coach Urs Fischer missed Saturday’s news conference due to back problems but the club hopes he’ll recover in time. Also in the first round Monday, Werder Bremen plays at fourth-tier Energie Cottbus and Darmstadt visits third-division club Ingolstadt.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Berlin#European Soccer#Energie Cottbus#Darmstadt#Ingolstadt
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy