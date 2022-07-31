Summer is a great time to give back to the community

www.mtdemocrat.com
Three cheers for youth volunteers
Hands4Hope – Youth Making a Difference recently celebrated its incredible youth volunteers at the 11th annual Youth Recognition Event at Cameron Park Lake. During the event themed Ohana Means Family, youth volunteers were celebrated and recognized for their commitment and dedication to serving others. This is the first time...
Cameron Park Rotary bicycle program goes international
For more than 15 years the Rotary Club of Cameron Park has given away bicycles and helmets to kids, homeless adults, fire victims — and now Ukrainian and Afghan refugees. The latest partnership with Lao Family Community Development and Bethany Slavic Missionary Church in Rancho Cordova helps newly arrived refugees find housing, employment and education (in their charter school), enabling them to become self-sufficient community members.
A thanks to the Budd family
With thanks to the Budd family for their kind concern for our life-giving trees. I would like to repeat a few suggestions from my article printed in the Mountain Democrat 11 years ago as to whether trees should have standing in court. We have an affinity for trees. Think of...
Aiming to serve more: Upper Room leadership lays out 5-year vision
The Upper Room Dining Hall is looking to expand its dining hall and kitchen services and add a traveling food truck and shuttle service as part of its five-year strategic plan. The nonprofit served around 76,000 meals in 2021 and is expected to eclipse that number this year. An increase...
Preserve It! Doggone good jerky
Sometimes when I’m cleaning my freezer I find one or more packages of freezer-burned meat. In the past, my lips would quiver and I’d become teary-eyed, at times on the verge of throwing myself on the floor, kneeling, pounding my fists screaming, “Nooo, not again! I’ve lost another to freezer burn.” With a deep sense of loss, I’d slowly walk to the trash can, composed, holding my head high and watch as the package of frozen meat left my hand and in slow motion fell into the trash can. Sadly, this was a too frequent occurrence — but things changed when I became a dog owner.
Concerts, campouts and more offered at Fairytale Town
SACRAMENTO — Fairytale Town’s calendar is full of family friendly events in August. For more information about these programs and to purchase tickets visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-8884. DonGato Latin Band. Aug. 4: DonGato Latin Band is made up of seasoned musicians who love the perfect combination...
Cemetery upkeep
My family was at the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street this weekend to say goodbye to our mother and it was very disturbing to see weeds dried up (2 feet tall) over the entire property. This is a historical cemetery and it is very upsetting that it isn’t kept...
John Michael Fahy
John was born in Chatearoux, France to John Joseph Fahy and Janine Charpentier. His father was serving in the Air Force in France when he spotted the stunning Janine at a local dance. He spoke no French and she spoke no English. She dated him in secret as it was not proper to date a GI. One day John Joseph saw her taking a walk and decided to surprise her by joining her. He did not know that it was the funeral procession for her uncle so now the entire village knew they were dating. Soon they were married.
Day Hiker: Sierra Discovery Trail
For a day hiker in the foothills, summer means a trek at higher elevations to escape the heat. A waterfall is a bonus. The Sierra Discovery Trail is a short interpretive trail that provides a wealth of information about our history, our watershed and the flora and fauna of the area.
Museums offer must-see, must-do experiences before summer’s end
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento area museums offer plenty of must-see and must-do experiences perfect to explore before summer’s end. The community is encouraged to visit their favorite destinations (or discover new ones) with friends, family or as solo explorers. Must-see and must-do experiences and activations offered by local museums...
Homeless navigation center project put on hold
A California Fair Political Practices Commission complaint has postponed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ plans to build a homeless navigation center and shelter on Perks Court in Placerville. The supervisors were scheduled to vote on a construction contract with G&G Builders July 28. District 3 Supervisor Wendy...
There’s a new chief in town
The Cameron Park Fire Department recently welcomed a new fire chief, Dustin “Dusty” Martin. He replaces Chief Sherry Morantz who left at the end of May. Chief Martin is no stranger to Cameron Park or El Dorado County, having worked for the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit in 2006 and becoming a fire captain at Cal Fire’s El Dorado Station 43 in 2010.
Cemetery conditions
The City Council members are now saying that the Placerville Post Office is an eyesore. I would like them to turn their eyes to the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street in Placerville. It is owned and operated by El Dorado County. That’s an eyesore. I wonder how many...
Marilyn Sykes
Marilyn Ann Sykes passed away June 10 at the age of 69, in Placerville, Calif. Her battle with pancreatic cancer in recent months showed her typical courage in facing life challenges. Marilyn was born in Clinton, Ill., on July 7, 1952 to Helen and Russell Sykes. She spent her school...
Cameron Park woman wins prize in national caregiver contest
Visiting Angels, the nation’s leading provider of senior home care, named Lynn Skidmore of Cameron Park as one of two runners-up for its National Caregiver of the Year award. She recently received a $2,500 check and a special award. Skidmore has demonstrated exceptional commitment to her work and the...
Belltower: Finding really old family names in poetry books
I was recently looking at the publisher pages of some poetry books I inherited from my grandmother on my mother’s side. Three have fancy, embossed leather covers. Two of those have intricate engraving on the back plus the initials of the publishers: George Routledge and Sons. The book of...
Tahoe mystery writer set to release 20th book
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A page turner, riveting, thrilling — these are just some of the words to describe author Todd Borg’s novel featuring Owen McKenna and his trusty sidekick, Spot. A native to Lake Tahoe, Borg’s books center in and around the area where he and...
Public meetings to focus on county emergency operations updates
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services is holding a series of public presentations regarding updates for the El Dorado County Emergency Operations Plan. A general overview of the plan will be presented and the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback and comments. Aug. 1...
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders
The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for contracting without a license along with...
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department crime log: July 6-10
The following information was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:57 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a towing company on Commerce Way in Diamond Springs. 11:20 a.m. A grand theft report came from a restaurant on Main Street in Georgetown. 1:54 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Nelson...
