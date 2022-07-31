Summer is a great time to give back to the community

John was born in Chatearoux, France to John Joseph Fahy and Janine Charpentier. His father was serving in the Air Force in France when he spotted the stunning Janine at a local dance. He spoke no French and she spoke no English. She dated him in secret as it was not proper to date a GI. One day John Joseph saw her taking a walk and decided to surprise her by joining her. He did not know that it was the funeral procession for her uncle so now the entire village knew they were dating. Soon they were married.

