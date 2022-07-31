Placerville resident celebrates 100

Sitting back on a restaurant patio enjoying some amazing cuisine is a great feeling. Now, add the beautiful visuals of the Delta and a vast horizon and you've got the Stockton experience of dining on the Delta. Whether you love the sound of the water while you dine or yearn for a beautiful sunset during dinner, there are a number of fantastic spots in Stockton that will give you what you're looking for. Plus, with dining on the Delta, you have the option of driving or boating your way up to any of the fantastic spots Stockton has situated on the water. Check out our list of some of these spots below!

