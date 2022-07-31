Placerville resident celebrates 100

www.mtdemocrat.com
Concerts, campouts and more offered at Fairytale Town
SACRAMENTO — Fairytale Town’s calendar is full of family friendly events in August. For more information about these programs and to purchase tickets visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-8884. DonGato Latin Band. Aug. 4: DonGato Latin Band is made up of seasoned musicians who love the perfect combination...
Peach Festival in Folsom returns this Sunday, August 7th
Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom. A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!
Museums offer must-see, must-do experiences before summer’s end
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento area museums offer plenty of must-see and must-do experiences perfect to explore before summer’s end. The community is encouraged to visit their favorite destinations (or discover new ones) with friends, family or as solo explorers. Must-see and must-do experiences and activations offered by local museums...
Marilyn Sykes
Marilyn Ann Sykes passed away June 10 at the age of 69, in Placerville, Calif. Her battle with pancreatic cancer in recent months showed her typical courage in facing life challenges. Marilyn was born in Clinton, Ill., on July 7, 1952 to Helen and Russell Sykes. She spent her school...
All American Rib Cookoff in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. -The 5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 27th, 2022 from 11am – 5pm. The event will feature over 20 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
John Michael Fahy
John was born in Chatearoux, France to John Joseph Fahy and Janine Charpentier. His father was serving in the Air Force in France when he spotted the stunning Janine at a local dance. He spoke no French and she spoke no English. She dated him in secret as it was not proper to date a GI. One day John Joseph saw her taking a walk and decided to surprise her by joining her. He did not know that it was the funeral procession for her uncle so now the entire village knew they were dating. Soon they were married.
Belltower: Finding really old family names in poetry books
I was recently looking at the publisher pages of some poetry books I inherited from my grandmother on my mother’s side. Three have fancy, embossed leather covers. Two of those have intricate engraving on the back plus the initials of the publishers: George Routledge and Sons. The book of...
Dining on the Delta in Stockton, California
Sitting back on a restaurant patio enjoying some amazing cuisine is a great feeling. Now, add the beautiful visuals of the Delta and a vast horizon and you've got the Stockton experience of dining on the Delta. Whether you love the sound of the water while you dine or yearn for a beautiful sunset during dinner, there are a number of fantastic spots in Stockton that will give you what you're looking for. Plus, with dining on the Delta, you have the option of driving or boating your way up to any of the fantastic spots Stockton has situated on the water. Check out our list of some of these spots below!
Preserve It! Doggone good jerky
Sometimes when I’m cleaning my freezer I find one or more packages of freezer-burned meat. In the past, my lips would quiver and I’d become teary-eyed, at times on the verge of throwing myself on the floor, kneeling, pounding my fists screaming, “Nooo, not again! I’ve lost another to freezer burn.” With a deep sense of loss, I’d slowly walk to the trash can, composed, holding my head high and watch as the package of frozen meat left my hand and in slow motion fell into the trash can. Sadly, this was a too frequent occurrence — but things changed when I became a dog owner.
Tahoe mystery writer set to release 20th book
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A page turner, riveting, thrilling — these are just some of the words to describe author Todd Borg’s novel featuring Owen McKenna and his trusty sidekick, Spot. A native to Lake Tahoe, Borg’s books center in and around the area where he and...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
Vegetation fire damages about a dozen homes in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire in North Sacramento has displaced residents of about a dozen homes Tuesday afternoon. According to Capt. Keith Wade, the PIO for Sacramento Fire, it originally came in as a call for a vegetation fire in the 2500-block of Empress Street. As fire crews...
New underwater exhibit completed
Muralist Susie Alexander of Susie Alexander Art recently completed an artistic rendering of Lake Tahoe’s underwater habitat in the lounge of the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center. The exhibit shows shallow habitat, deep water habitat and living aquatic organisms found in those underwater environments. Look for all the aquatic...
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
Grow For It! Beat the heat
Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson
Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
