ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Netflix sues alleged knockoff ‘Bridgerton’ musical creators for infringement

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlSeY_0gzdRqGm00

( The Hill ) – Netflix filed a lawsuit Friday against the creators of a stage musical production version of the streaming platform’s hit show “Bridgerton,” alleging that they infringed on the platform’s copyright.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, states that Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear stole intellectual property from Netflix to build an international brand. Barlow and Bear created “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” a musical version of the show, after beginning to post about the series on TikTok soon after it was released in December 2020.

The pair have received accolades for the musical, winning a Grammy award this year for best musical theater album.

They began creating musical compositions based on characters, scenes, dialogue and plot points, as others did. Netflix directly told Barlow and Bear when asked that the compositions were not authorized, according to the lawsuit.

Ads are coming to a Netflix subscription plan: Here’s what we know

The complaint states that they still moved forward to create their album.

“At each step of the way, Barlow & Bear’s representatives repeatedly assured Netflix that they understood Netflix’s position and led Netflix to believe that Netflix would be consulted before Barlow & Bear took steps beyond streaming their album online in audio-only format,” the lawsuit reads.

Netflix is arguing that their representations were false and the two are now profiting from its intellectual property.

The complaint states that Barlow and Bear held a “massive, for-profit stage show” called “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert” in front of a sold-out audience at the Kennedy Center despite repeated objections from Netflix.

Cheers! These are America’s 10 most popular beers

It states the show featured more than a dozen songs that copied dialogue, character traits, expression and other elements verbatim from the series. Barlow and Bear misrepresented that they were using Netflix’s “BRIDGERTON” trademark with permission, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that the pair plan to stage another performance of their musical in London, making it a world tour and promoting their own Bridgerton-themed merchandise.

Netflix and Barlow and Bear did not immediately return requests from The Hill for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles.
WDTN

Police arrest seven in Ohio thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Missing trafficked teen found, reunited with mother

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and suspected traffickers were threatening the victim because her mother and child are in Mexico. Cruz-Rios is undocumented and doesn't speak English, with no connections to the U.S., police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Bear
WDTN

Police: Girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for more than a week and given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state. Investigators say she escaped by chewing out of her restraints, damaging the braces on her teeth in the process.
DADEVILLE, AL
WDTN

Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#The Creators#The U S District Court#Tiktok#Barlow Bear
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat in Florida

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island in Florida Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WDTN

Ohio inmate mistakenly released from jail

According to officials from the Lorain County Sheriff's Department, the mistake took place Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. They say correction officers intended to release Robert Price but accidentally released Steven Price instead.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

What a million-dollar home looks like in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What would you do if you won the lottery? The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has grown to a $1.02 billion prize after 26 consecutive drawings without a winner. This makes it the fourth-largest lottery prize in the U.S. The next drawing will be held on Friday, June 29, however, your chances […]
WDTN

Two dead, three injured after shooting at Far South Side bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead and at least three others injured Monday night after a shooting at a bar on the Far South Side. According to Columbus police, the shootout-style shooting, with multiple shooters, was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS News

Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
CELEBRITIES
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy