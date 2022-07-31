ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Magnesium Help Relieve Menopause Symptoms?

By Anne Taylor
There are a variety of menopause symptoms that can be bothersome and interfere with daily life. Some women find relief with medication while others turn to natural remedies like magnesium. Magnesium is a mineral found in many foods, and it's also available in supplement form. It's thought to play a role in more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including helping to regulate hormone levels (via Healthline ). It may also improve sleep and lower anxiety levels in women who struggle with these issues due to menopause.

While magnesium supplements may help reduce menopause symptoms in some women, they aren't suitable for everyone. It's important to talk to your doctor before taking any supplements , as they can interact with certain medications or have other side effects. If you decide to take magnesium supplements, be sure to choose a product that has been independently tested and is free of contaminants. Start with the lowest possible dose and increase gradually as needed.

What Is Menopause?

Menopause is the period in someone's life when they stop having menstrual periods and are no longer able to become pregnant. Menopause usually occurs around age 51, but it can happen earlier or later (via Mayo Clinic ). Menopause occurs when the ovaries stop producing eggs and levels of the hormones estrogen and progesterone decrease. This transition typically happens gradually over a period of several years.

Some people experience menopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep problems , during this time. However, not all people have these symptoms, and they can vary in severity from person to person. There are a number of treatment options available to help alleviate menopausal symptoms. These include hormone therapy, which replaces the hormones that are no longer being produced by the ovaries, and other therapies such as antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications. If you're experiencing menopausal symptoms that are affecting your life, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for you.

