Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help with flood

Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to address the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee’s first meeting Thursday morning. The committee’s meeting was prompted by Gov. Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 of the state’s most southern counties. The Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin said there are...
Update on Missouri Task Force 1 efforts in Kentucky
Missouri Task Force 1 continued to help in the aftermath of flooding in Kentucky. The task force is sending two more human remains detection K-9s to search through debris for victims. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the team drove through the night Saturday and started...
Ameren Missouri to test Bagnell Dam emergency sirens on Wednesday
Ameren Missouri announced a test of the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System on Wednesday at noon. The system consists of three sirens along the first five miles of the Osage River below the dam. The alarms would sound if there was a structural failure at the dam. "These siren tests...
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff.
Governor Parson announces $2.5 million budget allocation for tobacco prevention
Columbia — On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson visited the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to speak with anti-tobacco advocates and supporters and announce one of the largest financial contributions ever given to a medical resource in the state's history at $2.5 million, which will go towards preventing the use of tobacco throughout the state.
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
KYTV
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (KCTV) - A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of carrying a gun to the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar from Centralia has been charged with:. Felony entering and remaining in...
kttn.com
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
Centralia man charged for dropping gun at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021
A Centralia man was charged for taking part in the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Bargar will make a court appearance in the Western District of Missouri.
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders.
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Crash slows traffic near Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Jefferson City police tweeted that traffic is back to normal. ORIGINAL STORY: Jefferson City police warned of a crash near the Missouri River Bridge on Wednesday. The crash, just east of the bridge on Highway 54/63, was backing up traffic. The department tweeted about the crash at 1:36. There...
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Man wanted on felony warrants in Missouri, last seen in Oklahoma
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities search for a man with felony warrants out of Missouri and suspected of crime in Oklahoma. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jacob Williams. “If you see him call 911 do not approach him.” – Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office...
MoDOT to close Highway 63 ramp to Highway 54, drivers detoured to Summit Drive
JEFFERSON CITY — MoDOT announced they would be closing the southbound connector ramp north of Jefferson City in August. Starting Tuesday, August 16 the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will be closed for approximately two weeks. MoDOT officials said closure is necessary to safely...
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
themissouritimes.com
2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times
The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
