Bobby Gene Hopper, 89, Springdale (Roller)

 3 days ago
KYTV

Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Local festivals, Silent Book Club

Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Starting Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, Northwest Arkansas residents can enjoy free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more. Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat

Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
ARKANSAS STATE
#Gene#Northwest Arkansas#Mountain Home#Ford Motor Company
5newsonline.com

Parents concerned about parking at Fayetteville High School

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s nothing new that parking is tight at Fayetteville High School but this school year it’s going to be even worse due to construction on the north side of campus. They are at two-thirds capacity of what they normally are when it comes to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Residential building permits in NWA lag through first 6 months

Residential building permit activity for single-family homes in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities is well behind last year’s pace through the first six months of 2022. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, there were 804 residential building permits issued through...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Cities across Northwest Arkansas to host National Night Out

ARKANSAS, USA — Hundreds of cities across the United States are celebrating National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday, Aug. 2 in an effort to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors within communities. According to their website, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Catalon, Pool on Bednarik Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool have been named to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the best defensive player in college football. Catalon and Pool are two of 90 defensive standouts on this years watch list....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police find woman dead in creek

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman died in Fort Smith after a police call Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Someone called police from a retailer at about 4 p.m., reporting a woman in crisis. The woman ran from the area. When police arrived, they found her dead in Mill...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
ROGERS, AR
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arkansas to open against Louisville in Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Arkansas will face Louisville in the opening round of a loaded 2022 Maui Invitational bracket. The eight-team bracket announced Monday for the November event will include six teams that went to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including three that reached the Sweet 16. Arizona faces Cincinnati...
LAHAINA, HI

