Man reportedly shoots, kills father before wounding himself

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in a Hollygrove neighborhood Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, one gunshot was reportedly self-inflicted.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Cherry Street just before 4:00. Upon arrival, the NOPD say they discovered a 30-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 68-year-old father and then turned the gun on himself.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the deceased victim’s identity and the official cause of death after an autopsy is done and his family is notified.

Homicide Detective M. Riffle is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).

