ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

Man reportedly shoots, kills father before wounding himself

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTo40_0gzdQ2hG00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in a Hollygrove neighborhood Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, one gunshot was reportedly self-inflicted.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Cherry Street just before 4:00. Upon arrival, the NOPD say they discovered a 30-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 68-year-old father and then turned the gun on himself.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the deceased victim’s identity and the official cause of death after an autopsy is done and his family is notified.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Homicide Detective M. Riffle is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems#Wgno#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
WDSU

OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that someone was shot and killed in Harvey on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, an adult male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Pailet Drive around 2:30 p.m.
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
HARVEY, LA
brproud.com

Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy