FEMA: Survivors in 5 KY counties are now eligible for flood assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) – Flood survivors in five counties can now apply for FEMA assistance.

According to a release from FEMA, renters and homeowners in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties who were impacted by the recent severe weather and flooding that began July 26 are now eligible to apply for the assistance.

Applying for assistance can be done online at disasterassistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app . When applying make sure that you have the following information:

Current phone number

Street address at time of disaster and street address of where you are now staying

Social Security number

List of damage and losses

Banking information (for direct deposit)

Policy number or agent/ company name (if insured)

A video on how to apply can be found by clicking here . If you use a relay service you are advised to give FEMA the number for that service.

Those who have homeowner’s, renter’s or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage you may be eligible for federal assistance, according to the release.

The release advises that you take pictures of the damage and keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair. In addition, it is important to begin cleanup and repairs immediately to prevent further damage.

