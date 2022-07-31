ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

FEMA: Survivors in 5 KY counties are now eligible for flood assistance

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) – Flood survivors in five counties can now apply for FEMA assistance.

According to a release from FEMA, renters and homeowners in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties who were impacted by the recent severe weather and flooding that began July 26 are now eligible to apply for the assistance.

Applying for assistance can be done online at disasterassistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app . When applying make sure that you have the following information:

  • Current phone number
  • Street address at time of disaster and street address of where you are now staying
  • Social Security number
  • List of damage and losses
  • Banking information (for direct deposit)
  • Policy number or agent/ company name (if insured)

A video on how to apply can be found by clicking here . If you use a relay service you are advised to give FEMA the number for that service.

Beshear: Death toll in Kentucky rises to 25

Those who have homeowner’s, renter’s or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage you may be eligible for federal assistance, according to the release.

The release advises that you take pictures of the damage and keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair. In addition, it is important to begin cleanup and repairs immediately to prevent further damage.

1039thebulldog.com

FEMA: What to Expect: Housing Inspections

For residents in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties who report they cannot or may not be able to safely live in their home, FEMA may need to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. Home inspections. If you report that you cannot, or may not be...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

FEMA Personnel Working in Eastern Kentucky Communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA personnel are working in communities affected by recent flooding. Teams are assisting survivors with FEMA applications and other personnel are inspecting homes for damage after owners applied to FEMA. FEMA employees will be working in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties for an extended...
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

How to help Southwest Virginia flood recovery efforts

(WJHL) — United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) activated new disaster relief funds geared toward recovery efforts in Dickenson and Wise county following widespread floods in July. A news release on Thursday, Aug. 4 announced two new online portals — the Dickenson County 2022 Disaster Fund and the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund — that […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wklw.com

Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County

Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County. […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WJHL

How can I help Kentucky flood victims?

(WJHL) — Floodwaters in eastern Kentucky devastated rural communities nestled in the valleys of Appalachia, killing at least 37 people in its wake. Below are ways you can help Kentuckians who lost some — or in many cases, all — of what they had. Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bear Hunters AssociationWhat: The two […]
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Island Creek in Clay County, Kentucky overflows Its Banks / From "Lamb to Lion" WHY?

MANCHESTER, KY (August 2, 2022) - As communities in Clay County begin with the recovery phase following the tragic flooding events of this past week, ClayCoNews Publisher, Ron Curry reached out to a family on U.S. 421 North in the Island Creek community for a statement and permission to video the personal devastation they experienced as the result of a sudden high water event at their location. They agreed but specifically said: "We do not want our own property losses to detract from the losses of others or the unfortunate and ultimate loss of human life."
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Andy Beshear gives flooding update, death toll at 37

UPDATE (10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that President Joe Biden has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and Pike Counties. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s response to devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning. Gov. Beshear says that the death […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

Election Day: Where & when to vote in your county

(WJHL) — Early voting in Northeast Tennessee saw a low turnout at the polls, but Thursday marks Election Day, giving citizens a chance to cast their ballots. Elections run from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. in every county except Greene County, which opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. The following links provide […]
TENNESSEE STATE
