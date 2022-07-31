Man driving electric scooter killed in Mulberry Street crash

UPDATE, Aug. 2 : The Larimer County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a Mulberry Street crash on July 30 as Nicholas R. Baldacci, 31, of Fort Collins.

The manner of death has been determined to be an accident, and the cause was blunt force injuries, according to an email from the coroner.

ORIGINAL STORY : A 31-year-old Fort Collins man on an electric-powered foot scooter died Saturday afternoon in a collision on Mulberry Street in east Fort Collins.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol said the crash, reported at 5:22 Saturday east of Lemay Avenue on Mulberry, also involved an 18-year-old male driver of a Jeep SUV.

Cutler said the driver was eastbound on Mulberry when the man on the scooter, on side of the road, turned in front of the vehicle and was struck. There was no crosswalk in the area.

Neither the driver of the Jeep nor his passenger was injured. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Cutler said drugs, alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.

