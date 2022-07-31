ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Man driving electric scooter killed in Mulberry Street crash

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Fk4v_0gzdOw6P00

UPDATE, Aug. 2 : The Larimer County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a Mulberry Street crash on July 30 as Nicholas R. Baldacci, 31, of Fort Collins.

The manner of death has been determined to be an accident, and the cause was blunt force injuries, according to an email from the coroner.

ORIGINAL STORY : A 31-year-old Fort Collins man on an electric-powered foot scooter died Saturday afternoon in a collision on Mulberry Street in east Fort Collins.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol said the crash, reported at 5:22 Saturday east of Lemay Avenue on Mulberry, also involved an 18-year-old male driver of a Jeep SUV.

Cutler said the driver was eastbound on Mulberry when the man on the scooter, on side of the road, turned in front of the vehicle and was struck. There was no crosswalk in the area.

Neither the driver of the Jeep nor his passenger was injured. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Cutler said drugs, alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.

More: This week's record rainfall devastated a Midtown Fort Collins liquor store

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man driving electric scooter killed in Mulberry Street crash

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Fort Collins, CO
Accidents
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
K99

Dash Cam Captures I-70 Deadly Road Rage Incident in Denver

A 31-year-old man has died after an incident involving road rage and gunfire occurred on westbound Interstate 70 near North Quebec Street. The incident happened on July 31, at approximately 10:58 p.m. The victim, Kevin Plaskowski, was pronounced dead due to the shooting according to Denver Police. The driver of...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooter#Mulberry Street#Driving#Traffic Accident#Colorado State Patrol#Jeep
The Denver Gazette

Woman who died at Empower Field identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Man barricaded in car leads to Gunbarrel apartment evacuations

A man barricaded in his car in Gunbarrel led to residents of nearby apartments being evacuated on Saturday. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said deputies were called 5100 block of Williams Fork Trail on at around 4 p.m. Saturday for a man inside a vehicle making unusual statements to a passerby and driving around erratically.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.  It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
DENVER, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy