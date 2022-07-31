Family has continuous military family lineage dating back to 1700s

www.lobservateur.com
Meteorologist Donald Jones Will Join Mikey O Tomorrow Aftertoon
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles will be live on the air with Mikey O tomorrow afternoon. We'll talk about what's causing the crazy hot summer in SWLA and the Gulf of Mexico loop current and what that means for the remainder of the hurricane season for our area.
August 2, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for child endangerment. Ayawna Jatyjane Mercedez Breaux, 18, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse. Abbie Gail Deshotel, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested...
DeRidder NSU Graduate Receives Graduate Fellowship
Northwestern State University has shared that Jessica Mullican of De Ridder, a recent graduate of Northwestern State University, has been awarded a $2,000 Dean Adele Hagner Stamp Graduate Fellowship from Alpha Lambda Delta, the honor society for first-year academic success. Mullican was inducted into ALD in 2019 and is a previous recipient of ALD’s Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in 2020.
Beauregard Parish recent arrests
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022. Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35,...
Beauregard Parish goes back to school
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish will have two different “first days” of schools. Those students who go to school four days a week will return on August 3rd. Everyone else who attends school five days a week will return on August 10th. We caught up with Superintendent Timothy J. Cooley ahead of the start of the school year.
LDWF Agents Investigating Two Boating Incidents with Propeller Strikes in Calcasieu Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating two separate boating incidents that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on July 30. Agents were notified about a single vessel incident in the Old Sabine River. Around 5 p.m. a single operator was on the river in a 15 or 16 foot aluminum vessel when he lost control of the vessel and flipped. The operator was ejected from the vessel and hit the propeller.
Cajun and Creole Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana
Depending on how close you are to a Cajun or Creole restaurant in Southwest Louisiana, you can literally smell the spices in the air. Also, being near the Gulf of Mexico, the seafood served in many local restaurants is fresh off the hook and onto your plate. Below are some of the hot spots to get a taste of local Cajun or Creole cuisine!
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Fatal Shooting at Graduation Party in Eunice
In 2021, a tragic shooting took the life of a "sweet" man and a father of six children while he was attending a graduation party in Downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. In 2022, 31-year-old Donovan Reed's accused killer - a then-14-year-old boy who had been reported as a missing/runaway - is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education issued LEAP scores for the 21-22 school year on August 3, 2022. The Calcasieu Parish School Board ranked in the top ten in the state for elementary and middle school growth. These results include the Louisiana schools with the highest growth rates. For one-year growth, Vincent Settlement Elementary, Nelson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary are in the top 15. T.S. Cooley Elementary was also ranked in the top ten for overall performance in the state.
Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video
Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an eye for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
Towering project: $150 million+ rebuild has begun on downtown landmark
In August 2020, Hurricane Laura turned the structure at 1 Lakeshore Drive into a patched-up eyesore. Work has begun on the iconic Lake Charles structure, but no information is available at this time about how long the project could take or a tenant likely to lend its name. In 1981,...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office opens new substation in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office celebrated the grand opening of another substation on July 29. Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the community came together over coffee and donuts to celebrate the grand opening of the east substation just north of Dry Creek.
Two men hurt by propeller in separate boating accidents Saturday
CALCASIEU PARISH - Two men were hit by the propeller of a boat and needed medical attention after separate accidents in Calcasieu Parish on Saturday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the first accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the Old Sabine River. Agents said a man was by himself when he lost control of his 15-foot aluminum boat and the vessel flipped over. The man was thrown from the boat and hit by the propeller.
Owners of farm-to-table store serve up down-home goodness
Dana Guillory gardens. She preserves fruits, vegetables and a way of life. In the Iowa farm-to-table store owned and operated by her and daughter Courtney Firestone, customers can find jellies, preserves, pickles, relish, cold drinks, fresh farm eggs, gifts and sometimes baked goods like syrup cake, zucchini bread or bread pudding.
Rayne woman wanted for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend with car
Rayne Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who allegedly struck her estranged boyfriend with her car while he was walking on the shoulder of the road.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022.
