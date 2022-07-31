ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home

By Stacker
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox2now.com

Comments / 13

Shea
3d ago

because everyone is leaving Illinois because they are getting tired of a Pricksters raising taxes that were already high as it was. so no one wants to move in to Illinois!

Reply
9
Debra Hayes
3d ago

what a lie..and were also a santurary state ,with means the working stiff are working and paying for the freebies

Reply
7
Octavian Augustus
3d ago

and every town in Illinoisthey listed for the price they are listing you dont want to live there......

Reply
5

WTWO/WAWV

Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday.  This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property.  “We have all kinds of […]
Alina Andras

3 great seafood places in Illinois

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Prices#Midwestern States#Single Family Homes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Realtor Com#The Federal Reserve
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
wglt.org

The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how

There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Be Honest, Do You Think This Illinois Mall Is Thriving Or Surviving?

I've been writing a lot about dying and abandoned malls lately, I thought it was only right to write about a mall in my own hometown of Rockford, Illinois. After thinking about it, I decided to make a trip out to CherryVale Mall in Rockford and see for myself if this mall could be categorized under "dying malls". Since I watch so many YouTube videos of dying malls in Illinois, I feel like I'm an expert now (lol).
ROCKFORD, IL
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Q985

COOL! Illinois Adult Campground Just Named One of Most Unique Hotels in US

On a list of the most unique hotels, inns, lodges, and adult summer camps, these nearly 100 acres in Illinois are pretty special and I'll bet you didn't know they existed. If the getaway you want to plan is to experience wilderness but are not the least bit interested in really roughing it, if you want to be under the stars every night, and in a king-size bed...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jalopnik

Carvana Can Sell Vehicles in Illinois Again... For Now

Carvana is back in business in Illinois… for now. According to Automotive News, an Illinois judge has granted the company’s request to halt the Illinois Secretary of State’s latest revocation of its license to see cars in the state. It’s the latest chapter in an ever-increasingly long...
ILLINOIS STATE
