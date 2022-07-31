Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home

fox2now.com
Shea
3d ago
because everyone is leaving Illinois because they are getting tired of a Pricksters raising taxes that were already high as it was. so no one wants to move in to Illinois!
9
Debra Hayes
3d ago
what a lie..and were also a santurary state ,with means the working stiff are working and paying for the freebies
7
Octavian Augustus
3d ago
and every town in Illinoisthey listed for the price they are listing you dont want to live there......
5
Survey: What Hogwarts houses do Missouri, Illinois fall in?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble. quiz takers and Google trends to sort all 50 states into one of the four Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter series. Kansas is one of five states sorted into Hufflepuff and Missouri joined the...
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday. This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property. “We have all kinds of […]
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be available to local entities and emergency […]
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
wglt.org
The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how
There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
Be Honest, Do You Think This Illinois Mall Is Thriving Or Surviving?
I've been writing a lot about dying and abandoned malls lately, I thought it was only right to write about a mall in my own hometown of Rockford, Illinois. After thinking about it, I decided to make a trip out to CherryVale Mall in Rockford and see for myself if this mall could be categorized under "dying malls". Since I watch so many YouTube videos of dying malls in Illinois, I feel like I'm an expert now (lol).
What’s up for bid at Illinois Treasurer’s state fair auction?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is right around the corner, which means it is almost time for the treasurer’s auction. Collectors got a preview of the items that will be up for bit, including coins, jewelry and sports memorabilia. The items all share one thing in common; they are unclaimed property of […]
Missouri sales tax holiday: When it is, and what you need to know
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teachers and families are gearing up to head back to school. That means it’s also time for Missouri’s tax-free weekend. The holiday on state sales tax begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. That doesn’t mean...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
COOL! Illinois Adult Campground Just Named One of Most Unique Hotels in US
On a list of the most unique hotels, inns, lodges, and adult summer camps, these nearly 100 acres in Illinois are pretty special and I'll bet you didn't know they existed. If the getaway you want to plan is to experience wilderness but are not the least bit interested in really roughing it, if you want to be under the stars every night, and in a king-size bed...
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Coal industry ‘shocked and disheartened’ by Manchin climate deal
(The Hill) — The West Virginia Coal Association and several other state-based coal industry groups on Wednesday blasted the tax and climate deal that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) agreed to last week, warning it will “severely threaten American coal” and an estimated 381,000 jobs. “This legislation is...
Jalopnik
Carvana Can Sell Vehicles in Illinois Again... For Now
Carvana is back in business in Illinois… for now. According to Automotive News, an Illinois judge has granted the company’s request to halt the Illinois Secretary of State’s latest revocation of its license to see cars in the state. It’s the latest chapter in an ever-increasingly long...
Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency in Illinois by Governor
Illinois Governor declares public health emergency following over 500 cases of monkeypox being reported in the state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declares state of emergency due to MonkeypoxWikipedia.
