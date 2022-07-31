Battery Concerns Prompt BMW Recall of i4 and iX

The BMW iX M60. BMW

BMW has earned high marks for its i4 and iX, the company’s high-profile foray into the world of electric vehicles. That is, as the saying goes, the good news. The bad news? BMW has just issued a recall of the 2022 i4 and iX over concerns surrounding battery fires. As recalls go, this is a particularly alarming one — and it’s one where the safety measures involved go above and beyond taking the car in to be services.

As Autoblog reports, concerns over battery fires have led BMW to instruct drivers to avoid driving or charging their i4 or iX. They’ve also been told to keep from parking their vehicles near anything that could catch fire — including buildings or other cars.

As the article notes, the only bit of good news here is that the number of cars this recall applies to is less than a hundred. (83, to be specific.)

According to the NHTSA, BMW will be replacing the batteries free of charge — though the letters notifying drivers of this aren’t expected to be mailed until September 19 of this year. The advisory cites “certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive50, iX M60, 2022 i4 eDrive40, and i4 M50 vehicles” as potentially having battery issues. Hopefully, owners of the vehicles affected will stay safe and this whole issue will be resolved before long.