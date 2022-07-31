ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

DONATE: Help victims of deadly Kentucky flooding

By WDBJ7 Staff
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
Lynchburg, VA
Society
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Appalachia, VA
Lexington, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Wkyt Gray News#Foundation#Gleaning For The World#Club On Wards Road
actionnews5.com

Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
wymt.com

Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week. WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBJ7.com

Public invited to rappel for good cause in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 6, the community is invited to downtown Roanoke to go “Over the Edge” to raise awareness and funds for Brisas del Mar medical clinic. People are asked to raise $1,000 to rappel off the Roanoke Higher Education Center. Executive Director Ryan VandeLinde...
ROANOKE, VA
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBJ7.com

Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy