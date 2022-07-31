Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign.

The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, they were informed that two people had arrived by private vehicle at an the hospital with gunshot wounds – a 26-year-old man with multiple injuries and a five-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both victims’ injuries were not life threatening and they are listed in stable condition.

The initial investigation indicated that the two were outside when the shooting occurred. A building was also hit by the shots.

The second shooting happened at 5:49 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway and were subsequently informed that a 17-year-old female had also arrived by private vehicle at an area hospital. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, but it was not life threatening and she too is in stable condition.

The investigation indicated that the victim was in her car on Alberta when she was shot through the door. Reports indicated that three unknown men were seen running away to the north.

Champaign Police are investigating both shootings. At this time, it is not known if the shootings are connected and no arrests have been made in connection to either shooting.

In both investigations, officers conducted a canvass of the area, but homeowners and business owners in the area of the shootings with exterior surveillance cameras are encouraged to notify the Champaign Police Department, which believes video footage may assist in the investigations.

People with video footage or additional information should contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with $2500.

