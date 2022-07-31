ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiEt1_0gzdNVV700

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign.

The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, they were informed that two people had arrived by private vehicle at an the hospital with gunshot wounds – a 26-year-old man with multiple injuries and a five-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both victims’ injuries were not life threatening and they are listed in stable condition.

The initial investigation indicated that the two were outside when the shooting occurred. A building was also hit by the shots.

The second shooting happened at 5:49 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway and were subsequently informed that a 17-year-old female had also arrived by private vehicle at an area hospital. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, but it was not life threatening and she too is in stable condition.

The investigation indicated that the victim was in her car on Alberta when she was shot through the door. Reports indicated that three unknown men were seen running away to the north.

Champaign Police are investigating both shootings. At this time, it is not known if the shootings are connected and no arrests have been made in connection to either shooting.

In both investigations, officers conducted a canvass of the area, but homeowners and business owners in the area of the shootings with exterior surveillance cameras are encouraged to notify the Champaign Police Department, which believes video footage may assist in the investigations.

People with video footage or additional information should contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with $2500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Woman hurt in shooting, suspect arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Urbana Police are investigating after they said a woman was hurt after a shooting. A suspect in the shooting was arrested. Police were called to an area near South Philo Road and East Harding Drive at around 2:15 a.m. on July 24 regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Woman arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Urbana on Sunday. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Urbana Police were called to the 2000 block of S. Philo Rd. for a shooting. They found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso. She...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Inn murder suspect allegedly ‘kicked and hit’ friend, causing death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set at $750,000 for a 27-year-old accused of kicking and hitting another woman, causing her death. Khydijah Brazell was arraigned at the Champaign County Courthouse Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder following the Monday death of Shelby Rix. Rix and Brazell were friends, according to the account that […]
RANTOUL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
WAND TV

Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man charged after deadly drag race crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul man is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that killed another man. Justin T. Shields, 21, is accused of drag racing 34-year-old Scott A. Boyne on June 12. Illinois State Police (ISP) believe the two were drag racing on...
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police announces summer results of Community Action Team

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team has had a busy summer as they worked to reduce gun violence and get violent offenders off the street. Chief of Police Shane Brandel announced some of the results their efforts yielded on Wednesday. Since May 9, CAT officers have made almost 190 arrests, […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after accused of mass shooting threats

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man was arrested after being accused of making threats in regards to a mass shooting. Michael Miller, of Savoy, is being arraigned Tuesday on one count of making a terrorist threat, a class X felony. The Champaign Police Department investigated hundreds of emails sent by Miller to Mayor Deb Feinen. Julia […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#North Third Street
WCIA

Decatur Police commend volunteers for reducing crime

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police department has released information regarding the Community Action Team efforts to reduce community violence. DPD said CAT has been working this summer to reduce gun violence and remove violent offenders from the streets. The CAT officers work long hours, focusing on the individual(s) who present the most danger to […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Firefighter sentenced for gas theft

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘It’s sad,’ hotel manager says after deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder. First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
RANTOUL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschannel20.com

1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. launches rapid response for crime victims

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new program could help victims of violent crimes in Macon County. The Child First Center partnered with the United Way and the Decatur Police Department to create the Crisis Response program. When officers are called to the scene of a crime, they will be able to send for trained counselors […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville fire investigators are looking into a house fire after they determined it was suspicious in nature. The fire happened at 118 North California Street at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house’s windows, but were able to extinguish it “fairy quickly.” The […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Northend Kickball Extravaganza

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Teen gun violence has seemingly become a more common crime reported in Central Illinois and Champaign-Urbana is no exception. Cries for an end to the deaths of our youth has come from various non-profits, companies and community leaders. Now, one is ready to “kick it all out” for good. That message […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

10-year-old saves her grandma

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family is calling a 10-year-old girl a hero after she helped save her grandmother, whose blood pressure had dropped to dangerously low levels. The two of them were driving on the interstate toward Tuscola when Dana Crenshaw started fading in and out of consciousness. Crenshaw managed to pull over, and […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy