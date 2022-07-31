ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mexico's Diego Lainez completes a loan to Sporting Club Braga

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire

Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Lainez
90min

Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Braga#Mexico#Sporting Club Braga
90min

Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Orlando City signs Wilder Cartagena on loan from Al-Ittihad Kalba SC

Orlando City SC have signed Peruvian international midfielder Wilder Cartagena on loan from United Arab Emirates top division​​ team Al-Ittihad Kalba SC. He joins through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with an option to extend through 2023. “Wilder is a player that brings valuable...
ORLANDO, FL
90min

90min

758
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy