Mexico's Diego Lainez completes a loan to Sporting Club Braga

Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Colorado Rapids sign Felipe Gutierrez on loan from Chilean team C.D. Universidad Catolica
The Colorado Rapids have signed former Sporting Kansas City player Felipe Gutiérrez from Chilean first-division side C.D. Universidad Católica on loan for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The Rapids will pay $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money to Sporting Kansas City in exchange for...
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
LA Galaxy transfers: Rayan Raveloson leaving for Auxerre to make way for Riqui Puig
LA Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson is set to sign for French Ligue 1 club Auxerre, according to reports. The 25-year-old midfielder moved to LA from Troyes last year and has since made 48 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. Watch the story of Charlotte FC's...
Man City open talks with Anderlecht over Sergio Gomez
Manchester City close on Spanish defender Sergio Gomez.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Saudi escape route; Pino linked with Premier League giants
The latest transfer rumours feature Cristiano Ronaldo, Yeremy Pino, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema back-up & more on Welsey Fofana.
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
Gabriel Slonina names Chelsea as the 'best side in London'
New Chelsea signing Gabriel Slonina believes he's joining London's top club.
Edu hopeful Arsenal will make strong start to new Premier League season
Arsenal technical director Edu is optimistic about the club making a good start to the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
West Ham working on Amadou Onana and Maxwel Cornet deals
West Ham working on deal for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and Burnley's Maxwell Cornet
Orlando City signs Wilder Cartagena on loan from Al-Ittihad Kalba SC
Orlando City SC have signed Peruvian international midfielder Wilder Cartagena on loan from United Arab Emirates top division team Al-Ittihad Kalba SC. He joins through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with an option to extend through 2023. “Wilder is a player that brings valuable...
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
Liga MX announces 10-player roster headed into the All Star Skills Challenge vs MLS
Liga MX has announced the 10-player roster that will compete against Major League Soccer in the All-Star Skills Challenge on August 9, with goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and forward Alexis Vega headlining.
Transfer rumours: Jota's new Liverpool deal; Man Utd fire sale
Transfer rumours, including stories on Diogo Jota, Marc Cucurella, Alex Telles and more.
Barcelona ask Gerard Pique & Sergio Busquets to take further pay cuts
Barcelona have asked club captain Sergio Busquets and vice captain Gerard Pique to take further wage cuts in order to help them register new players.
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business.
