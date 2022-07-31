5 Things You Should Know This Week – August 1st

rabbit, rabbit

C Street Pop Up Now Open

Located at the corner of C Street and Baxter Street, C Street Pop-Up at Iron Works is a sustainably-crafted pop-up experience with an inclusive, diverse and local mix of food, drinks and shopping – and it’s opening on Friday at 4pm! Outdoor games such as corn hole and a variety of seating areas will complement the retail offerings and provide a range of activities for families, neighbors, and visitors alike. Get the details including vendor, hours, location and more here!

National Night Out

Join Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for free kids activities and more during National Night Out on August 2nd at Moakley Park from 5pm-8pm. There will be kids activities, give-aways, face painting, music and more! Awards will be given for Southie’s neighborhood watch groups too!

Be informed. Get involved.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a community meeting on Wednesday, August 3rd from 6pm-7:30pm to discuss 776 Summer Street. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3OKawrT Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 809 0443 Project Description:– The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Project Notification Form (PNF) and Planned Development Area (PDA). The meeting will include a presentation followed by Q&A and comments from the general public. The Phase 1 Project will be located on 8.4 acres / 364,409 square feet within the approximately 15.2 acre (approximately 661,500 square foot) parcel of land known as and numbered 776 Summer Street in South Boston. The Phase 1 Project includes the rehabilitation of the Edison Turbine Halls 1, 2, and 3 and the construction of the buildings on Blocks D and F. You can learn more here!

Choco Taco Donut at Yellow Door Taqueria

In light of recent news that beloved Klondike product and ice cream cult classic, the Choco Taco has been discontinued, Boston’s award winning Yellow Door Taqueria and pastry renegade Kate Holowchik of Lionheart Confections will revive their Choco Taco inspired dessert for one day only, effectively turning Taco Tuesday into Dia De Los Choco Taco. Get all the delicious details here!

Free Bike Check-Ups

Seaport Boston has teamed up with Amazon and Landry’s Bicycles to offer complimentary bike check-ups on Wednesdays from 7:30am-11:30am on Seaport Common! Enjoy treats from local businesses to thank you for commuting sustainably. Sign up to reserve your spot!