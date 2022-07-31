ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of Alabama
Ave. SE after they received reports of gunfire. When they got to the area, police found a man and a woman who had been shot. Members of DC Fire and EMS took both to the hospital where the man died. The woman had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The man who died was 35-year-old Patrick Phillips.

Police open fire, hit man near Fort Slocum Park after shooting in DC

MPD said it was looking for a burgundy 2005 GMC Yukon Denali with Maryland tags A279711 and released the following picture of the SUV:

MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each murder that takes place in the city. Anyone with information can call police at (202) 727-9099. You also can submit information anonymously by using MPD’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

#Murder#Police#Suv#Shooting
DC News Now

DC News Now

