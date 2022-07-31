Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter

www.cleveland.com
Related
Hit-skip driver apprehended 40 minutes after leaving scene of crash: University Heights Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. July 30, a car crash occurred at Goodnor and Silsby roads. One of the drivers quickly left the scene. About 40 minutes later, police were alerted that the driver was in the area of Cedar Road and Washington Boulevard. Police located the damaged vehicle and the suspect,...
Man’s finds himself exposed after photo alterations: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man, 19, reported July 28 that he was involved in a possible scam after sending a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram to a supposed woman. He said the suspect altered the photo, so it appeared his pants were around his ankles and he was exposed. The suspect then requested $100 to avoid having the photo shared with all the man’s contacts.
Woman says husband tried to hold dog hostage: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman arrived at the station at 12:20 a.m. July 29 and said her husband kicked in the door at their home and attempted to hold their dog hostage for $50. Officers escorted the woman to her home to collect some belongings so she could stay somewhere else for the night.
Mother leaves son alone for hours at Sunset Park: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On July 14, police were contacted regarding an 11-year-old boy who had been left alone at Sunset Park. Upon arrival, police learned that the child had been dropped off at the park while his mother was allegedly at work. The boy was told to stay at the park for eight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hammered husband arrested for drunk driving: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 16, police received three silent 911 calls from the same number. When they called back, a Maplewood Road woman answered, saying her husband, who had come home drunk and threw a brick at her car, was at the house and wouldn’t leave. An arriving officer located the...
Motorcyclist dies after Parma police chase, crash: Investigators
A motorcyclist who Parma police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash has died.
Two youths arrested at Solon Home Days, one for striking an officer in the face: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault on a police officer: S.O.M. Center Road. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Catalytic converters thieves haul away parts from U-Haul: South Euclid Police Blotter
A field manager for U-Haul reported July 27 that catalytic converters were cut off three company trucks on their property. The estimated cost of replacement is $5,500. A resident reported at 9:45 p.m. July 28 that her vehicle was stolen from a driveway while she left it running to go into the home to gather some belongings.
Motorcyclist who crashed during pursuit in Parma dies of injuries, police say
PARMA, Ohio — A 25-year-old Garrettsville man has died after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle Monday night while trying to elude police, authorities say. James Meadows was pronounced dead in the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police...
Drunk driver hides in front yard after hitting guardrail: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On July 16, police were dispatched to Tiedeman Road near I-480 regarding a crash. An arriving officer located a silver pickup truck that had hit a guardrail. Dispatch told the officer that the driver was walking north on Tiedeman Road. The suspect -- who smelled like booze -- was found...
Olmsted Falls police ask residents to stop leaving vehicles unlocked
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- When one hears about another unlocked vehicle rummaged through by an overnight thief stealing loose change, a wallet or more, it’s hard not to think about lessons learned -- of all places -- from “The Simpsons.”. Homer Simpson once had to be told: “Put...
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
Vehicle in for maintenance stolen from car dealership: Parma Police Blotter
On July 9, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road car dealership after an employee discovered that a Chrysler Pacifica that had been dropped off for service had been stolen. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft: Ridge Road. On July 12, an employee of a Ridge Road staffing...
2 arrested in Seven Hills murder
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
Drunk driver counts to 30 in her head on way to jail: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 8, police observed a weaving black Ford Fusion on York Road. After following the vehicle for a while, the officer pulled it over on Ridge Road. While talking to the resident, the officer was greeted by a huge whiff of booze. Also visible was a cup labeled Miller Lite that she said held her morning coffee.
Man assaults woman with hockey stick: Avon Police Blotter
Police were called to a gas station July 25 regarding a report of a man striking a woman with a hockey stick. When police arrived, a woman with no shoes on reportedly began yelling that she had been assaulted. She said she had gotten into a verbal argument with the suspect over use of the tire air compressor at the station and the man hit her with the hockey stick.
480 ramps reopen after police chase leads to crash: Parma police
The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.
Ulta employee reports several thefts: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 12:03 p.m. July 28, an Ulta employee reported four separate thefts that had occurred between July 20 and July 28, totaling approximately $5,275.
Woman wants yelling friend to leave apartment: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On July 8, police were dispatched to a Tollis Parkway address regarding a disturbance in the apartment complex parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who was in her blue GMC with her kids. She called the police because an ex-boyfriend was trying to make her give him a ride home. He was yelling and pounding on the GMC’s windows.
1 dead, another critically injured in Brooklyn crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon. According to city officials, responders were called to the accident in the 9900 block of Clinton Avenue.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1