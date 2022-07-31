ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Military members get free entry into Colorado state parks in August

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering active duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to all state parks for the month of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2uGv_0gzdLoOS00
(Photo courtesy of CPW/ Ken Papaleo)

Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service. Passes will become available on Aug 1.

All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses. The pass is also not valid for accessing State Wildlife Areas.

The free park pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and landscapes the state provides.

To help plan a unique Colorado adventure, visit the CPW park finder . State park outdoor recreation activities include:

  • Water sports: boating, kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming.
  • Wildlife and wildflower viewing, birdwatching and tours with naturalists.
  • Hiking, horseback riding, biking and rock climbing.
  • Stargazing and geocaching.
  • Accessibility programs are available to people with disabilities.

CPW offers several additional military benefits to active duty military, veterans and disabled veterans.

Programs include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, year-round free entry to all state parks for residents with Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans.

CPW also offers a Columbine Pass which offers reduced park entrance fees to disabled Colorado residents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

