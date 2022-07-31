ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

By NOAH BERGER
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Sea turtles crawl to new nesting record on Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that more than 3,960 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been counted since May along the Georgia coast.
GEORGIA STATE
seattlepi.com

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
seattlepi.com

Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor

ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors, federal regulators said Wednesday, a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States. The Southern Nuclear...
GEORGIA STATE
seattlepi.com

GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
seattlepi.com

Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught

Tennessee's attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state's opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney General Herbert...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy