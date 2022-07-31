Dunkin' Donuts Park Hosts First of Three Free Yoga Sessions

www.nbcconnecticut.com
Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events
CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
outdoors.org
CANCELLED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Experiences In Beautiful Hartford, Connecticut
Connecticut’s capital city of Hartford has got a lot going for it. It’s one of our country’s oldest and most historic cities. Its 17 diverse neighborhoods mean there’s a lot of variety and something for everyone. Hartford is home to some of the largest corporations in the state, including Aetna and Hartford Financial Services. It’s a prominent center for events and has plenty of options for those who love restaurants, bars, theaters, and more.
thebeveragejournal.com
Waterbury Beer Fest Brings Beer Fans Together
The Courtyard by Marriott Waterbury Downtown hosted its fourth annual Spring Beer Fest on June 17. Representatives and volunteers across two ballrooms poured beer, cider, seltzer and spirits tastes from more than 30 local craft breweries and distilleries. Guests enjoyed food from local food trucks and Courtyard by Marriott. The event was sponsored by Eastwood Fine Finishes LLC; Diorio Restaurant & Bar; Industrial Management & Training Institute; Build Your Future; MechaniTech HVAC Solutions LLC; Cotter Construction & Landscape, LLC; Cenizas Cigar Lounge; Thomaston Savings Bank; Pepsi; Linda and Selim Noujaim; Belle Academy of Cosmetology; and E-Z Roll Door Co. Proceeds benefited the Waterbury Police Activity League, a nonprofit organization which promotes partnerships between youth, law enforcement and the community through educational, athletic and recreational programs.
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford Homeowner Finds Bear in Home
A homeowner in West Hartford had an unexpected surprise when he found a bear in his own kitchen Sunday. He had to chase the animal out, and he got it all on video. Despite his best efforts, though, the bear returned Monday. The homeowner told NBC Connecticut that he first...
NBC Connecticut
Heat and Dry Conditions Affecting Connecticut Farms
The high heat and drought-like conditions we’ve experienced in Connecticut this summer have had an effect on food grown in the state. At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, the owners switched several years ago from overhead watering to using a drip irrigation system that waters the plants right at the roots. With so little rain this summer, they’ve had to rely on that irrigation system even more to try and keep their plants alive, while being mindful not to drain their wells.
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
New Britain Herald
Unknown Clothing officially reopens after evolving with new, remodeled space in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The wait is over. The door to Unknown Clothing has officially re-opened and the business held a private unveiling ceremony for the newly renovated space. As the clock struck 7 o’clock last Thursday night everyone’s heads whipped around at the sound of the metal gate lifting up. As the door swung open and Maciah Clark, co-owner of Unknown Clothing, stepped out, guests pulled out their phones and gathered around.
Westbrook Resident Wins $1.37M Lottery Prize On Ticket Sold At Old Saybrook Store
A Connecticut resident claimed a $1,378,149 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that an unnamed Middlesex County resident from the town of Westbrook claimed the prize from the LOTTO! game. The winning ticket was purchased at Saybrook Wine & Spirits, which is located at 350 Middlesex Ave....
Eyewitness News
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
VIDEO: Bear caught swimming in Suffield resident’s backyard pond
A woman caught a bear taking a dip in her backyard pond.
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Eyewitness News
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week. People are fed up, and activists want answers. They believe crime has gone up, but Eyewitness News is getting them the answers. Nine people have been shot in Hartford...
Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase
Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
Eyewitness News
Mothers United Against Violence 16th Annual Remembrance Day
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Families who have lost loved ones to violence gathered at Sigourney Square Park in Hartford to remember the ones they’ve lost. The community gathered with pictures and memorabilia of their loved ones whose lives got cut short due to violence. Mothers United Against Violence is...
NBC Connecticut
Jury Selection for Alex Jones Case Begins Today in Waterbury
Jury selection begins in the case against talk show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday. Courts in both Connecticut and Texas have already found Jones liable for defamation. The jury selection in Connecticut is about determining how much money Jones will owe the families. A separate trial began...
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
