The great origin story debate splits opinion among the MCU fandom

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans mourn the former greatness of HBO Max as WB continues slashing original content
Following a report that several HBO Max original movies have been cut from the streaming service — including shelving the nearly complete but still unreleased Batgirl film — fans are now mourning the former greatness of the streaming service and its apparent gradual downfall. We’re not saying outright...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Keanu Reeves leading ‘Devil in the White City’ for Scorsese and DiCaprio in first major TV role
The list of A-list actors to have never headlined a TV series keeps getting smaller, and we can now cross Keanu Reeves off the list after it was confirmed the action icon would be heading to the small screen to lead Hulu series Devil in the White City, which has been in development for what feels like forever.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
wegotthiscovered.com
A desperately dull action thriller flexes its muscles on streaming
Henry Cavill remains a hugely popular star, with the success of Netflix’s The Witcher keeping him in the public eye, even if Warner Bros. continue to ignore the fans that have been demanding his return as Superman for years. Despite his status, handsome visage, and chiseled frame, though, movies like The Night Hunter are part of the reason why the actor has never really been viewed as a viable action star.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ is the top-rated ‘Predator’ movie on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s not even close
It’s official: Prey is the highest critically-rated movie in the Predator franchise, by a country mile. At 94 percent and “certified fresh,” Prey‘s critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes puts it even higher than the 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Predator having an 80 percent score.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Teaser video confirms Lady Gaga for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Yesterday saw Warner Bros. try and do some damage limitation in the aftermath of canceling Batgirl by revealing an official release date for unexpected sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, with Joaquin Phoenix return as Arthur Fleck on October 4, 2024. However, conspicuous by her absence from the announcement was...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are split on the idea of the MCU creating a completely original superhero
When it comes to Marvel, there is a long history there dating all the way back to its founding back in 1939, with the introduction of characters like the Human Torch along with anti-heroes like Sub-Mariner. It become closer to what we now recoginize today in 1961 with the launch of The Fantastic Four created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko amongst many others. With the immense popularity of the more recently founded MCU, some are wondering if they would ever create a superhero not found in the comics.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans wonder which teen had it the worst
They say everyone has their demons. And while that statement takes on a literal form when it comes to Stranger Things and the numerous monstrosities of the Upside Down, fans have been debating which teen character in the Hawkins ensemble had it the worst from a psychological standpoint. Trauma is...
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?
Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
wegotthiscovered.com
Underused ‘X-Men’ star makes the pitch for a multiversal MCU return
Fox’s X-Men franchise was far from perfect, but it did yield a handful of great movies across its 20-year existence, as well as turning countless mutants into household names. Sadly, one who ended up left on the sidelines was Edi Gathegi’s Darwin, and some fans still aren’t over his demise in First Class over a decade ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ IMAX sneak peek teases antihero epic
The new IMAX sneak peek for Black Adam is teasing an epic antihero origin story starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a role that represents a passion project for the wrestler-turned-actor for years. “My powers are not a gift but a curse” is how the teaser starts off...
wegotthiscovered.com
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
A subversively unsettling modern horror classic raises hell on streaming
Pretty much any horror movie worth its salt is capable of delivering at least a couple of jump scares, but the ones that stand the test of time are those that burrow under your skin and refuse to leave, a camp that André Øvredal’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe comfortably falls into.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series
What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
Comments / 0