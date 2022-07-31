ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MCU fans ‘what if’ Quentin Tarantino’s resurrected Luke Cage movie

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Teaser video confirms Lady Gaga for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Yesterday saw Warner Bros. try and do some damage limitation in the aftermath of canceling Batgirl by revealing an official release date for unexpected sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, with Joaquin Phoenix return as Arthur Fleck on October 4, 2024. However, conspicuous by her absence from the announcement was...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Wesley Snipes
wegotthiscovered.com

Underused ‘X-Men’ star makes the pitch for a multiversal MCU return

Fox’s X-Men franchise was far from perfect, but it did yield a handful of great movies across its 20-year existence, as well as turning countless mutants into household names. Sadly, one who ended up left on the sidelines was Edi Gathegi’s Darwin, and some fans still aren’t over his demise in First Class over a decade ago.
MOVIES
BGR.com

We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Academy Award#Film Star#Marvel#Reservoir Dogs#Luke Cage Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Eternals’ fans adamant the movie has one of the MCU’s most majestic scenes

For a film largely considered the low point of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s always a surprise to see Eternals pop up in discourse other than the aforementioned topic. Despite its beautiful on-location cinematography and an Academy Award-winning director in Chloé Zhao, the film couldn’t quite tie all of its characters together in a way that satiated critics or audiences.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige pitched a version of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ where all the OGs died

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans all over the world were left in floods of tears when the credits rolled on Avengers: Endgame, with Black Widow and Tony Stark having made the ultimate sacrifice to restore balance, while Steve Rogers had lived out his life and returned to the current timeline as a contended elderly gentleman who’d lived the life he never got the chance to have.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 Best Nicolas Cage Movies, Ranked

Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and unique actors of our time. His distinct face and unmistakable voice have been featured in over 108 acting roles over the course of his 42 years on the big screen. The award-winning actor has had a remarkable cult-like following since the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Conor McGregor will begin his acting career with ‘Road House’ reboot

UFC champion and person you don’t want to argue with in a bar Conor McGregor will be making his feature film acting debut in the just-announced and buzzy remake of the archetypal bar fight movie Road House. This means that we’ll see McGregor alongside the recently-announced lead Jake Gyllenhaal.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?

Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A subversively unsettling modern horror classic raises hell on streaming

Pretty much any horror movie worth its salt is capable of delivering at least a couple of jump scares, but the ones that stand the test of time are those that burrow under your skin and refuse to leave, a camp that André Øvredal’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe comfortably falls into.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers

Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy