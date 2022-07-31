ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

Lynn Kay Wilson

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
Lynn Kay Wilson, 85 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, formerly of Plymouth, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence. Lynn was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 3, 1937, the daughter of the late Angus and Cecile (Chirpka) Bennett. In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wilson, who passed away in August 1984. Lynn is survived by her sons, Jeff (Delsey) Wilson of Peebles Robert Wilson, and Douglas Wilson. Lynn will be missed by her two grandchildren and her step-granddaughter. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Lynn’s name to the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, Detroit, at www.thecapuchins.org/donate-detroit. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

