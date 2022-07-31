ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Daily Deals: Final Day to Buy Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Before the Price Increase

By Logan Plant
IGN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ign.com

Related
IGN

My Experience with The PC Gaming Section at GameStop: Rukari Austin

The PC Gaming section at GameStop is a new initiative that aims to give gamers a chance to come in-store or online to build the PC of their dreams. Not only does the PC Gaming section at GameStop carry all the top brands in the computing world, including Razer, ASUS, Samsung, iBuyPower, Logitech, and more, but they also have pre-built machines and streaming setups that customers can try before they buy.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

The OnePlus 10T 5G is The Fastest Charging Smartphone Ever

OnePlus has officially announced the 10T 5G, and unlike the company’s last flagship smartphone, it’ll be widely available in the US from the start. Spec-wise, the new handset shares a lot of the same features as the OnePlus 10 Pro, including the same overall design, exact dimensions, and 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The main difference, however, is OnePlus has removed the notification slider to make way for 15 antennas for steadier Wi-Fi and cellular connections, no matter how the device is oriented.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Razer Kishi V2 Review

I was impressed when I first saw the original Razer Kishi, a small plastic accessory that turns your smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-like device. Mobile and cloud gaming have seen a surge in popularity in the last few years, and the Kishi was one of the better peripherals to emerge in response to the growing demand.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Samsung Tv#Uhd Tv#Oled Tv#Video Game#Amazon#Gb
IGN

A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC

Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

No New Switch Hardware Releasing In 2022

Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles out there, recently we learned that it broke the record of its older brother Nintendo Wii, in terms of units sold. Nintendo Switch is at 107.65 million units sold as of March 31, 2022, compared to Nintendo Wii's 101.63 million. Nintendo Switch is only rivalled by the PS4, PS2, Nintendo DS and Game Boy color in terms of units sold.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where to Preorder the SEGA Genesis Mini 2

SEGA announced the sequel to its 2019 SEGA Genesis Mini console, the SEGA Genesis Mini 2, on June 3. With over 50 games, the Genesis Mini 2 looks like it will be a worthy follow-up to the original Genesis Mini, but the main problem will be availability. Instead of robbing...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tera Pokemon and Terastal Phenomenon Guide

The Terastal Phenomenon is a new Pokemon battle form exclusive to the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this, Pokemon can Terastallize, which causes them to take a gem-like appearance and increases their powers. The Terastal Phenomenon is similar to past special Pokemon battle techniques like Gigantamax from Galar and Z-Moves from Alola.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Logitech G735 Review

Finding a pair of fully featured gaming headphones that look great can be a tall order. Thankfully, Logitech has struck a nice balance between style, comfort, and enticing features that will appeal to gamers and non-gamers alike. With plug-and-play wireless audio support for PC and Mac, as well as Bluetooth-enabled audio devices, this truly is a multipurpose headset that can meet all of your entertainment needs and is sure to turn some heads in the process.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints

EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hard West 2 - 9 Minutes of Exclusive Developer-Led Gameplay

Check out nine minutes of exclusive Hard West 2 gameplay. Join Hard West 2's executive producer Randy Greenback as he walks us through the 'A Plague Upon This Land' mission, which appears later into the game's campaign. See how the Bravado system, combat, special skills, and more work in the new tactical turn-based strategy game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steam Deck Could Release in India Soon with Valve Increasing Efforts in Asia

Valve has announced that its handheld gaming computer, the Steam Deck, will ship “later this year” in Asian markets like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Valve is partnering with Komodo to bring the device into these Asian markets. Soon, players in these regions will be able to reserve a Steam Deck for themselves. If you are from one of these places, you can go to Komodo’s website to book your Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Two Point Campus Video Review

Two Point Campus reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC, also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This sequel to Two Point Hospital is a deep and rewarding management game, and that's what matters most here. Growing a college, hiring and training faculty, adding new courses, spiffing up dorms, and watching grades and profits soar in the Sandbox mode is fun for dozens of hours.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official World Overview Trailer

Enter the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet and discover the Paldea region in this new world overview trailer. Meet the new legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon alongside a variety of other characters, learn more about the game's stories, see how the new Terastal mechanics work, and more. Pokemon Scarlet...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spider-Man Remastered Will Run on Steam Deck as Well

Marvel's Spider-Man was easily one of the most entertaining games on PlayStation. Player were in awe of the web swinging and combat mechanics that were used by Insomniac Games. Now, as PlayStation is following a trend of bringing all of its title to the PC platform, it seems like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is the next in line to be ported to this platform, and players cannot wait for this to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Yoimiya Ascension Materials

Brush up on Yoimiya's Ascension materials so you know exactly how to plan your farm routes in Genshin Impact! Yoimiya uses a mix of items including a hard-to-find Inazuma specialty and a Hypostasis drop. Yoimiya Ascension Materials. Here's what you need to level Yoimiya up. Her common material coincides with...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Insider Reveals New Marvel Single Player Title In The Works

Marvel has become the top dog in the entertainment industry, from movies to tv series to now games, Marvel has taken over. In the gaming industry, Marvel's Spider-Man was the first to create massive waves, then came Marvel's Avengers. After that we got Miles Morales and Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, the players are speculating the next titles that are in the pipeline, and a new Black Panther game seems like the obvious option.
FIFA
IGN

Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First

Gotham Knights will include a lot of superhero suits for your characters to wear – and we have the designs for 28 of them to show you. From suits inspired by classic cartoons, to a set designed by a bona fide comic book legend, developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal has drawn from DC’s rich history, but created some truly new ideas for how Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood could look in their take on the Batman universe.
VIDEO GAMES

