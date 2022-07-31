Daily Deals: Final Day to Buy Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Before the Price Increase

Marvel's Spider-Man was easily one of the most entertaining games on PlayStation. Player were in awe of the web swinging and combat mechanics that were used by Insomniac Games. Now, as PlayStation is following a trend of bringing all of its title to the PC platform, it seems like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is the next in line to be ported to this platform, and players cannot wait for this to happen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO