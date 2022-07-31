Several more residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery store needs. “Don’t complain about Publix. I was here when Ocala got her first Publix, and it was the best market we had ever seen. They do a wonderful job, the people are nice, they treat their employees good, and most stay for years. You get to know people and trust them. I personally love Publix. Winn-Dixie started out good, slumped, and is now trying to recover. I’ve lived in big cities all over the U.S. and they do have very nice and expensive grocery stores, but Ocala is doing a great job for the size town we are. We are not a big city, so stop your complaining,” says Ocala resident Kay Voge.

OCALA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO