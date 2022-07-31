ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. man wins $25K a year lotto prize after $1M score at same store

By David Meyer
He pushed his luck — and it paid off.

A Massachusetts man claimed a $25,000-a-year-for-life lotto prize earlier this month — after buying the winning ticket at the same supermarket where he scored a $1 million jackpot in 2016, state lottery officials said.

Kevin Miller of Montague went to the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters July 20 to claim his $25,000 annual prize, officials said. The first five numbers on his “Quic Pic” ticket matched the “Lucky for Life” game drawing held Feb. 18.

Miller had previously won $1 million in the state lottery’s “Cadillac Riches” drawing six years earlier, officials said.

He purchased both of his winning tickets at Food City on Avenue A in Turners Falls, officials said.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the man his latest winning ticket. It’s unclear what the shop may have received for the previous win.

Miller opted to receive his $25,000 “annual payments” as a lump sum of $360,000, before taxes, officials said.

