Flood Advisory issued for Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Flood Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 08:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 19:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: St. Charles The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Dardenne Creek at St. Peters. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Dardenne Creek at St. Peters. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, Lone Wolff Park begins flooding just south of Main Street/Highway C, just west of St. Peters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 18.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7:00 am) Location Stg Stage Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Dardenne Creek St. Peters 18.0 17.8 6.7 3.8 2.9 2.9 2.9
Flash Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, White, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 12:50:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; White; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern White County in central Arkansas Southwestern Jackson County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Independence County in north central Arkansas * Until 1250 PM CDT. * At 952 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Searcy, Newport, Augusta, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Kensett, Diaz, Newark, Pleasant Plains, Oil Trough, Russell, Jacksonport, West Point, Steprock, Hurricane Lake WMA, Bradford, Heffington, Velvet Ridge, Possum Grape and Denmark. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Saint Louis County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 740 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florissant, University City, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ferguson, Arnold, Manchester, Creve Coeur, Overland, Clayton, St. Ann, Crestwood, Bridgeton, Town and Country, Berkeley, Richmond Heights, Ladue and Sunset Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 231. Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 302 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 8 miles southeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Covington, Ponchatoula, Madisonville, Folsom and Robert. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 40 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
