Flood Advisory issued for Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 12:50:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; White; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern White County in central Arkansas Southwestern Jackson County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Independence County in north central Arkansas * Until 1250 PM CDT. * At 952 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Searcy, Newport, Augusta, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Kensett, Diaz, Newark, Pleasant Plains, Oil Trough, Russell, Jacksonport, West Point, Steprock, Hurricane Lake WMA, Bradford, Heffington, Velvet Ridge, Possum Grape and Denmark. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO