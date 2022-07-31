Effective: 2022-08-04 07:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 10:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Jackson County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Lawrence County in eastern Arkansas * Until 1055 AM CDT. * At 757 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hoxie, Swifton, Alicia, Minturn, Sedgwick, Calvin, Strangers Home, Clover Bend, Coffman, Arbor Grove, Lauratown and Kenyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

JACKSON COUNTY, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO