Flood Advisory issued for Craighead by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 07:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Craighead FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Craighead and Greene. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jonesboro, Paragould, Brookland, Crowleys Ridge State Park, Walcott, Goobertown, Bethel, Finch, Farrville, Schug, Herndon and Bard. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Greene FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Clay and Greene. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 842 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Corning, Lafe, Knobel, McDougal, Peach Orchard, Tipperary, Knob, Hickoria, Stonewall and Gainesville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 07:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 10:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Jackson County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Lawrence County in eastern Arkansas * Until 1055 AM CDT. * At 757 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hoxie, Swifton, Alicia, Minturn, Sedgwick, Calvin, Strangers Home, Clover Bend, Coffman, Arbor Grove, Lauratown and Kenyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
