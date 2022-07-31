ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska

By Jakob Ashlin
 4 days ago

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska . Williams announced his decision on Twitter .

“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.”

Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams.

247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class.

