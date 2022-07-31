ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LOOK: 4-star QB Jadyn Davis snaps family photo with Jim Harbaugh

By Peter Warren about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffvPC_0gzdKINX00
EJ Holland/On3

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis was back at the Big House this past weekend to see Michigan alongside his high school teammate and three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin.

Both players brought their families along for the ride, and the two families took a group photo with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Davis is the No. 13 overall recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Davis visited Ann Arbor, Mich., last month and told The Wolverine that the trip blew him away.

“Coach Harbaugh is a cool dude,” Davis told The Wolverine at that time. “Some people call him awkward, and he can be (laughs). But he’s just a really cool dude. He’s very humble. You’d never know it was Jim Harbaugh if you didn’t know his face. My family loved him. My dad had a great conversation with him. I like Coach Harbaugh a lot.”

Michigan is the favorite for Jadyn Davis

Michigan is the heavy favorite to land Jadyn Davis at the moment with a 79.4% chance, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $149k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The 2024 Wolverines recruiting class currently has two commits: Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star linebacker Mason Curtis and German defensive lineman Manuel Beigel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikefarrellsports.com

Fact or Fiction: Tampering, Nick Saban, Michigan Recruiting

In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. Duh. Pat Narduzzi is saying what we all know when he says that name, image and likeness rules were “probably” violated over the spring. Narduzzi, who accused Lincoln Riley of tampering when star WR Jordan Addison transferred to USC, feels that the lack of NIL guidelines are leading to black market deals. And of course he’s right. But who’s going to step in and set these guidelines? Only the federal government can do that at this point as programs will deal with massive anti trust lawsuits as will any governing body. The NCAA let the genie out of the bottle here and it’s not going back in. But I do like how outspoken Narduzzi is.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

New crystal balls that are good and bad for Michigan Football

Michigan football added its first commitment from the recruiting BBQ on Monday and picked up another crystal ball for another visitor on Tuesday. The 2023 recruiting class has definitely tested the patience of Michigan football fans, at least most of us. There have been plenty of folks saying they aren’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment

Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
Charlotte, NC
Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
Charlotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Nashville, MI
WLNS

Lansing Catholic’s Brandon Lewis commits to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic’s football team captured the Division 6 state title in 2021 because of athletes like Brandon Lewis. As a junior, Lewis played both sides of the ball for the Cougars and recorded an interception against Warren Michigan Collegiate to help Lansing Catholic win its second state title in three seasons. […]
LANSING, MI
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WILX-TV

Watts Receives NCAA Waiver

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball player Rocket Watts has received a waiver from the NCAA and can play at Oakland University this coming season. Watts transferred to Mississippi State after one year with the Spartans. Each athlete is permitted one portal transfer without penalty. Despite two portal moves, Watts apparently will not have to sit out the coming season.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Big House#Wolverines
WBTV

West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – West Charlotte High School’s head football coach has been suspended, according to district officials. While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner’s suspension, staff said they would not comment further on personnel matters. Greiner accepted the West Charlotte job in 2020 after serving as head...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Charlotte NC You Must Try

For those looking for the best restaurants in Charlotte North Carolina, we have you covered! Check out our list below for the best places to dine in Charlotte. Charlotte is a great city to explore. In fact, Charlotte makes our list for one of the best weekend getaways in North Carolina! Whether you are an art-lover, history buff, or outdoor enthusiast you are sure to work up an appetite!
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Ohio Based Italian Restaurant Opens In SouthPark Today

Leo’s Italian Social has made its way to Charlotte. It’s an Ohio based restaurant in the SouthPark area.It opened today. The restaurant is on Piedmont Row at 4720 Piemont Row Dr. This is the first location in North Carolina. According to the Charlotte Observer, there are plans to add two more locations in North Carolina. Asheville and Morrisville.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The State News, Michigan State University

Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education

Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
The Post and Courier

Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC

It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
YORK COUNTY, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy