LOOK: 4-star QB Jadyn Davis snaps family photo with Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland/On3

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis was back at the Big House this past weekend to see Michigan alongside his high school teammate and three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin.

Both players brought their families along for the ride, and the two families took a group photo with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Davis is the No. 13 overall recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Davis visited Ann Arbor, Mich., last month and told The Wolverine that the trip blew him away.

“Coach Harbaugh is a cool dude,” Davis told The Wolverine at that time. “Some people call him awkward, and he can be (laughs). But he’s just a really cool dude. He’s very humble. You’d never know it was Jim Harbaugh if you didn’t know his face. My family loved him. My dad had a great conversation with him. I like Coach Harbaugh a lot.”

Michigan is the favorite for Jadyn Davis

Michigan is the heavy favorite to land Jadyn Davis at the moment with a 79.4% chance, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $149k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The 2024 Wolverines recruiting class currently has two commits: Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star linebacker Mason Curtis and German defensive lineman Manuel Beigel.