2 double drive-by shootings in 3 days leave damage in Scotland Neck, police say

cbs17
Rocky Mount domestic shooting victim drives himself to the hospital: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Rocky Mount drove himself to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning, police say. At approximately 9 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue. After the officers arrived, they determined...
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
cbs17
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 Rocky Mount paintball attacks, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered a severe eye injury in a drive-by paintball attack late Sunday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. A man was arrested Monday morning after the attack — and two others linked to him, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
WITN
Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County. Video...
cbs17
3 homes, 2 cars hit in Scotland Neck drive-by shootings, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Scotland Neck Police Department is investigating two shootings that officers say damaged three homes and two cars Thursday. At about 10:15 a.m., police say deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were training in Scotland Neck when they heard gunshots one street over from their location.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Police Department investigating homicide
The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
WITN
Man charged with assault after police say he shot person with paintballs
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have charged a man with assault after they say he shot someone with paintballs leaving the person with a severe eye injury. The Rocky Mount Police Department said 23-year-old Michael Darcus has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury, damage to property, and three counts of misdemeanor assault.
WITN
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
jocoreport.com
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
Rocky Mount woman accused of defrauding insurance company of $3,000 by altering car title
A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.
cbs17
Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
cbs17
Nash County Sheriff’s Office holds active shooter drill
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — As students get ready to head back to the classroom, law enforcement agencies are getting ready for worst case scenarios. The Nash County sheriff’s office and several other agencies took part in an active shooter drill at Rocky Mount Academy. The training started off with a gunman firing blanks, then several students took off running and officers, deputies and EMS responded.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Two in critical condition after back-and-forth shooting in Nash County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Nash County Friday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a group of people were at Trip City at 4609 Red Road outside of Red Oak when Antonio Richardson, 31, pulled a gun and shot Ray Richardson, 31.
WITN
More than $4,000 donated to injured sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County was presented with $4,240 in donations from the Sheriff’s Office. The money came from a raffle of two handguns and private donations. Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on patrol back in April when she was hit head-on by...
WRAL
In 24 hours, Kenly will lose its police chief and full time officers. What's next?
Kenly, N.C. — On Aug. 2, the town of Kenly will lose its police chief and all full-time officers. They turned in their resignation letters two weeks ago, leaving lingering questions as to what the town will do next and if it can operate without a police force all together.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man injured. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue. They found 23-year-old Nahsier Abdul-Malik there with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Perquimans Sheriff’s Office warns of fake Amazon scam
The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office wants residents to know about a scam acting as Amazon.
