Texas A&M soars in the rankings after two monster defensive additions

Hayes Fawcett/On3

Texas A&M is now ranked No. 17 in the 2023 On3 Consensus national team recruiting rankings after landing two monster commitments from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and Top-100 safety Dalton Brooks. Texas A&M moved up a total of 18 spots with the additions on Saturday.

Hill committed to Texas A&M over offers from Texas, Oklahoma, USC, and others. At 6-foot-2.5, 228 pounds, Hill ranks as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 15 overall prospect, per the On3 consensus rankings. Hill is the second linebacker in the 2023 class for Texas A&M, joining four-star Daymion Sanford. Brooks chose the Aggies over Texas, Alabama, and others. He is ranked as the No. 6 safety and No. 56 overall prospect, per On3. He is the third defensive back in the 2023 class for the Aggies joining Top-100 cornerbacks Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas.

Hill, from Denton, Texas, is the highest rated commit in the Aggies’ 2023 class with a score of 97.08. He is also the No. 2 prospect in the state of Texas. Brooks is the No. 5 highest rated commitment for Texas A&M and the No. 13 prospect in Texas.

Although the Aggies only holds eight commitments, seven of them are blue chip (4+5 stars) recruits. The only prospect who is not at least a four-star is Tyler White, who is the No. 1 punter in the nation. This alludes to the Aggies’ chances to back up their historic 2022 class with another elite class.

As of today, Texas A&M is the only school in the top 35 with less than ten commits, and still boasts a top-20 class. Based on average rating of commits, the Aggies have the No. 4 class in the country.

The Class

As a result of Hill and Brooks’ commitment, the Aggies have a total score of 89.62, placing them just behind Arkansas, which has a score of 89.76.

Texas A&M is very much in play for Top 100 prospects like wide receiver Hykeem Williams, defensive lineman David Hicks, defensive back Javien Toviano, offensive lineman TJ Shanahan, and other top prospects such as wide receiver Adam Hopkins and quarterback Austin Novosad. There is even chance the Aggies make a move for Five-Star Plus+ quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson along with Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver and fellow USC commitment, Zach Branch. And that means the Aggies could move up the rankings again soon.

The seventh and eigth members of the 2023 Texas A&M recruiting class, Hill and Brooks join four-star cornerbacks Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas, four-star offensive linemen Colton Thomasson and Chase Bisontis, four-star safety Daymion Sanford, and the nation’s No. 1 punter, Tyler White.

Texas A&M is looking to take under 25 prospects this cycle.

Texas A&M is now the No. 7 highest ranked SEC school.

2023 SEC Recruiting Rankings

Alabama

2. Georgia

3. LSU

5. Florida

6. Arkansas

7. Texas A&M

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Kentucky

11. Missouri

12. Mississippi State

13. Vanderbilt

14. Auburn