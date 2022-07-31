Police: Suspect arrested on murder charge for Sunday homicide

www.wytv.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Salineville man to answer charges Thursday for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man is scheduled on Thursday to answer charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March. He has...
Police say passengers knew chase suspect but lied
he driver of a car who police say was involved in a pursuit that reached 100 miles per hour before it was called off was arrested and his two passengers were also charged.
2 arrested in Seven Hills murder
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
Columbiana County man to answer murder charge
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A Salineville man in scheduled to answer charges from an indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman at 1 p.m. Thursday. Justin Givens, 27, was accused in the shooting death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March.
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Suspect wanted for shooting at police captured in Hermitage
One of two Erie, Pennsylvania men, sought for allegedly firing shots at three pursuing police officers has been captured in Hermitage. Acting on a tip that 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones may be in Mercer County, State Police, a Special Emergency Response Team, SWAT officers, U.S. Marshals, and Hermitage Police searched two apartments in Hermitage last Wednesday.
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Motorcyclist dies after Parma police chase, crash: Investigators
A motorcyclist who Parma police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash has died.
Friend wants help finding suspect who beat man with pipe
Montmore was told the owner of the plaza was going to give the recording from their security camera to the police, and that could be the first step to getting a break in the case.
Akron police looking for thieves who broke into ATM
The Akron Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down thieves who broke into an ATM machine last week.
Arrest warrant issued for Youngstown woman accused of vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Trumbull County Judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Youngstown woman accused of smashing windows in the Trumbull County Court House. Issued by common pleas court Judge Peter Kontos, Joanna McCane, 43, failed to appear in his court Monday for a hearing on an indictment charging her with one count of vandalism.
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in
People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
Local Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault After Striking Victim in Head With Piece of Wood
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly striking a woman in the head with a piece of wood during a dispute in Clintonville Borough on Saturday night. Court documents indicate the Polk Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against...
480 ramps reopen after police chase leads to crash: Parma police
The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.
Cleveland man sentenced for death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Wednesday afternoon. In May, Ronald Hicks pleaded guilty to killing Ryan Mounts on June 11, 2021 at a...
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
Police identify catalytic converter theft suspect in Greenville
Greenville Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft from a car dealership, and a suspect is now in custody.
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
