2 pedestrians killed within two days in separate crashes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after being struck by vehicles between July 30 and July 31.
The first hit-and-run accident happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. near Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Seven hours later around 1:30 a.m., a second pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Park Avenue and Estate Drive. The victim was found in the roadway and pronounced dead on the scene.
Both accidents are still under investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on the accidents.
