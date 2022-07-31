ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 pedestrians killed within two days in separate crashes

By Destinee Hannah
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after being struck by vehicles between July 30 and July 31.

The first hit-and-run accident happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. near Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Seven hours later around 1:30 a.m., a second pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Park Avenue and Estate Drive. The victim was found in the roadway and pronounced dead on the scene.

Both accidents are still under investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on the accidents.

