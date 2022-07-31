ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Why the Notre Dame football scheduling strategy needs a makeover

By Todd Burlage about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356jIs_0gzdJQEK00
A view of the University of Notre Dame from Notre Dame Stadium. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

Tickets for the five 2022 Irish home games at Notre Dame Stadium went on sale this week.

But along with the usual availability launch came an unusual stipulation for those wanting to attend the marquee matchup with Clemson on Nov. 5.

From the und.com ticket website: “Tickets for the Clemson game are currently only available in a 2 game package. Each package includes a ticket to the home opener vs Marshall as well as the Clemson game. A $50 Rockne Athletics Fund donation is required per package.”

There was a time not long ago when “winning” a couple of tickets to any Irish home game through the annual lottery was a badge of honor. Now, Marshall is being negotiated like a hostage to draw folks to the home opener on Sept. 10.

Sadly, with another ho-hum home schedule, Notre Dame is doing whatever it takes to put butts in the seats for the home debut of first-year head coach Marcus Freeman.

Where’s the beef?

ESPN is already giving Notre Dame more than a 90-percent chance of winning four of its five games at the stadium this season.

And with straight-up odds like that, expect the Irish to list as about a three-touchdown favorite in each of those four games: Marshall, Cal, Stanford, Boston College.

It’s a Burger King menu at a Ruth’s Chris price that folks are becoming less willing to pay.

Take Clemson out of the equation (10-3 last year), and Notre Dame’s remaining four home opponents in 2022 combined to go 23-38 in 2021.

To be fair, schedules are built years in advance and construction is never an exact science, especially at independent Notre Dame.

But university athletics director Jack Swarbrick keeps moving forward, the best he can, under some tough scheduling constraints.

Over the next 12 years, Swarbrick has already landed home-and-home series with Ohio State (2022-23), Texas A&M (2024-25), Alabama (2029-30), Arkansas (2025 and 2028), Michigan (2033-34) and Michigan State (2026-27).

All are fine opponents, indeed. But they still don’t provide enough scheduling “umphh” for an independent program that Freeman said he hopes can stay that way.

The problem?

Notre Dame’s annual five-game agreement against lousy ACC competition, coupled with the diminishing value of the Navy and Stanford series — and a down period for USC — created a perfect scheduling storm that sapped much of the value out of Notre Dame dockets in recent years.

During its streak of five seasons with at least 10 wins — which included a 26-game home winning streak that was snapped against Cincinnati last season — Notre Dame Stadium hosted eight ranked teams in 33 home dates.

Yet, No. 1 Clemson in 2020 and No. 7 Cincinnati in 2021 are the only two ranked opponents to play at Rockne’s House since 2019.

When the 46-year, 273-game sellout streak ended at Notre Dame Stadium before the Navy game in November of 2019, Swarbrick downplayed and deflected the news.

“That this comes during a time of sustained success for our football program reflects both challenges impacting the ticket market nationwide and the unique dynamics of this year’s schedule,” Swarbrick said, in part, through a statement he released to the South Bend Tribune and The Indianapolis Star.

But what Swarbrick failed to reference is how these non-sellouts would become more the rule than the exception.

Taking the 2020 season out of the equation because of the pandemic, since the Navy game in 2019, Notre Dame sold out only two of its previous nine home dates. Those were the Cincinnati and USC games last season, and Bearcats fans visibly helped the stadium reach full capacity.

The solution?

As college football reinvents itself through broadcast buyouts and conference consolidations, Notre Dame’s scheduling philosophy must keep up with the changes.

Unfortunately, the five ACC games are here to stay for as long as Notre Dame is a member of the league with its Olympic sports programs. In fact, ACC opponents for the Irish are already set all the way through 2037.

And with Clemson now the lone elite ACC football member, Notre Dame needs to get creative and proactive to wiggle free from its scheduling straight jacket. And that requires a good hard look at the value of playing Navy and Stanford every year.

Ditching these two annual games would provide Swarbrick some needed scheduling flexibility, even if some feelings are hurt when these longstanding series desist.

What Swarbrick does with those dates is his business.

But finding some scheduling maneuverability would give him a chance to set up more notable home-and-home series, and it would give Notre Dame fans the product on home game weekends they’re being asked to pay for … no package deals necessary.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer

One look at Tyler Parker‍ and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Four-star DB Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star safety / receiver Brauntae Johnson recently made his way to Notre Dame recently. The 6-3, 170-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the country from the class of 2024 per 247Sports and the No. 61 overall talent next cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a top target for the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
AthlonSports.com

Coaches Talk Anonymously About Notre Dame for 2022

It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams billboard material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used throughout the offseason or regular season. In order to get...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
City
Stanford, IN
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
WNDU

Penn football looking to bounce back with young team

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen football team is looking to bounce back in 2022 after finishing the 2021 season with a 6-6 record. The Kingsmen did win a sectional title, but their season ended one week later in regionals after suffering a 39-7 loss to Merrillville. While Head...
MISHAWAKA, IN
dawgpost.com

4-star RB Calls Georgia Bulldogs "Running Back University"

ATHENS - It’s no secret that it’s been a rough start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting trail as it relates to the running back position. The Bulldogs missed on in-state UGA legacy Justice Haynes last month, who committed to Alabama instead of Georgia. The Crimson Tide also landed a commitment from 5-star Richard Young, another Bulldog target in the 2023 class.
ATHENS, GA
WNDU

New head football coach at Adams brings championship experience

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s August, which means it’s officially football season!. Our 16 Sports team began its preseason tour of local high school football teams on Monday with the Adams Eagles. The Eagles are under new management, as former quarterback Frank Karczewski has returned to the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Swarbrick
boatlyfe.com

Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock

<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WTHR

GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi

In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#College Football#Notre Dame Stadium#American Football#Irish#Rockne Athletics Fund#Espn#Burger King
WNDU

New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!. Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue. Now, ground has been broken on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools fails in close race

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - It is one of the biggest stories we have been following: A millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools. The project would provide millions of dollars for school improvements. As of late Tuesday evening, the race was close. Superintendent Jim Knoll said all along that he was...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

South Bend Mayor James Mueller reacts to death of Jackie Walorski

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
abc57.com

Man accused of hitting five-year-old, cutting off goose's head

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a five-year-old and later cut off a goose's head, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joshua Rogers was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury person under 14, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, and cruelty to an animal.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Security footage captures early morning shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
luxury-houses.net

Not only Has Show-stopping Views But also Brags of a Combined Water-frontage, This House Asks for $3,500,000 in Cassopolis

The House in Cassopolis has a Luxury Miami Vibe and a well-designed floor plan with separate split upper levels, now available for sale. This home located at 62234 Carlton Dr, Cassopolis, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 6,334 square feet of living spaces. Call Tarah L Sheteron – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: (269) 876-9276) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Cassopolis.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
kscj.com

THOUSANDS OF MOTORCYCLES ARE HEADING TO STURGIS

YOU WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN MOTORCYCLES HEADING NORTH UP INTERSTATE 29 THIS WEEK. THE BIKERS ARE HEADED FOR STURGIS AS THE 82ND ANNUAL RALLY GETS UNDERWAY FRIDAY. BUSINESSES IN STURGIS ARE GETTING PREPARED FOR THE INFLUX OF THOUSANDS. CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE PRE-RALLY ATTRACTS A SMALLER CROWD THAN THE...
STURGIS, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy