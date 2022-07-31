ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

INTEL: I have raised my Recruiting Prediction Machine confidence with 5-star Ugonna Kingsley

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkroq_0gzdJNpN00
2022 5-star Ugonna Kingsley / (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was July 21 that Andrew Slater officially broke the news that Ugonna Kingsley would reclassify into the 2022 class. Before this announcement, Kingsley was the No. 5 ranked player in On3’s 2023 class.

As I said in my previous ranking the contenders article, the reclass was anticipated for Kingsley, but the official announcement from Slater put the recruitment on the fast track.

On3’s Joe Tipton announced Kingsley would publicly announce his commitment on August 1. The schools the 6-foot-10 center took official visits to were Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State.

On3 moved Kinglsey into the 2022 class, where he is the No. 18 ranked player. Kingsley remained a five-star.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine

In the aforementioned ranking the contenders piece, Kentucky was the leader. I put my expert pick into On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM); at that time, I put a 60-percent confidence level on that selection. Kingsley still had official visits left.

Through continued intel and sourced information, I have moved my confidence level in this recruitment to 95-percent for Kentucky.

With Jack Pilgrim’s and my expert picks in for Kentucky, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Kentucky a 97.6-percent chance of getting Kingsley.

What is Kentucky getting

You immediately see the size, length, and fluidity in how Ugonna Kingsley moves. The hips are loose, the feet are quick, and the leaping is explosive. On the defensive end, he is a natural. The timing is excellent at the rim and in the passing lanes. He can also fluidly move his feet when he switches onto a perimeter player. His defense is ahead of his offense at this point. At Putnam, they use him a lot from the high-post and elbows as a screener and ball-mover.

Kingsley has touch but will need to continue developing confidence in the shot. The ball skills and vision will have to continue to tighten, but he runs the floor very well, changing ends at the drop of a time. There is touch at the free throw line, and he shows more comfort finishing with his back to the basket. He has finished with double-figure blocks in multiple games we have live scouted this season. The defense is high level.

Kentucky’s final 2022 class

Five-star PG Cason Wallace

Five-star C Ugonna Kingsley

Four-star F Chris Livingston

Three-star SF Adou Thiero

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
irishsportsdaily.com

Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer

One look at Tyler Parker‍ and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
NOTRE DAME, IN
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
CBS Sports

NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report

The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

John Calipari reveals Anthony Davis made significant donation to Kentucky Flood Relief

Anthony Davis warmed the heart of John Calipari with a tremendous gesture that will go a long way to helping the citizens of Kentucky. While the former Wildcats star left the state in 2012 for the NBA, Davis will never forget how welcoming Kentucky was to him. As the state deals with a flood that has devastated many, the Los Angeles Lakers star reached out to his former coach to see how he could help.
NBA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC

While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Pac-12 jockeying to try and retain UCLA, John Canzano says on KJR Radio

PAC-12 COMMISSIONER George Kliavkoff is seeking 2024 media rights bids in two forms: with and without UCLA as a member of the conference, John Canzano told KJR Radio hosts Jason Puckett and Jim Moore on Tuesday. “I believe that the Pac-12 in their negotiations with ESPN have asked for a valuation that includes UCLA as part of the conference,” said Canzano.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy