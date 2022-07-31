ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

JD PicKell: Notre Dame is excited for talent, depth on defense

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N049h_0gzdJJIT00
Photo by Robin Alam/Getty Images

Notre Dame lost a lot of its 2021 team. For starters, the head coach, Brian Kelly, is now off deep in SEC country. The starting quarterback and running back moved on, and the defense lost a lot of playmakers. However, On3’s JD PicKell still sees plenty of reason for optimism in South Bend as the Irish transition into a new era.

Over on the On3 YouTube Channel, PicKell broke down the abrupt hiring process for Notre Dame once it lost Kelly, explaining that the Irish were supremely confident in Marcus Freeman from the jump. He also detailed some additions and returners on defense that figure to give ND a strong unit on that in once again.

You can watch PicKell’s comments here or read what he had to say in full below.

JD PicKell on Notre Dame reload, defensive potential

“Okay, so internally, let’s set the scene a little bit. Brian Kelly was the head coach there for what feels like forever him and his family. Him and his family go to Baton Rouge. [He’s] now the head coach of the LSU Tigers. So Notre Dame — they say okay, we’re actually not even gonna name an interim head coach. Everyone kind of pauses and stammers. And a hush falls over the crowd and they drop the mic and say we’re gonna name a permanent head coach: Marcus Freeman. You’re the guy. Here’s the keys to the kingdom.

“And so, internally, looking at this roster, they were thinking before…oh man, might be a rebuild. Defensively, we’re losing some guys. I don’t know how we’re going to look on that side of the football. And then Brandon Joseph ends up getting added to your secondary from Northwestern via the portal. Huge get. Isaiah Foskey, he says…you know what, let’s run that back. I’m coming back for another year. So now you’re looking at this roster and saying…golly this might be the strength of our football team. We might need to lean on the defense come this fall. And so that’s what they’re feeling about the defensive side of the ball. Notre Dame really likes what they have. They like the experience. They like the talent they think that’s going to be the bell cow for them.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Irish#The Lsu Tigers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy