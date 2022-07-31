ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jatavius Shivers commits to South Carolina Football

By Wes Mitchell about 6 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSCMv_0gzdJEsq00
Photo: Jatavius Shivers | Twitter

A productive summer on the recruiting trail for South Carolina football continued on Sunday as Georgia offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers went public with his pledge to the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder pledged to Shane Beamer’s program over offers from Auburn, FSU, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and others. Shivers was briefly committed to Vanderbilt earlier this summer.

“The recruiting process has been a roller coast that I will forever be grateful for,” Shivers said in the Twitter post announcing his pledge. “To all the kinds behind me looking to be recruited, I say to you; follow your heart, believe in your craft, and work your butt off! Nothing comes easy in this process and you have to earn what you think you deserve. With that being said I will be taking my talent to play football for the best conference in the country, the SEC, at The University of South Carolina.”

South Carolina football offered Shivers back in the spring. Here’s what GamecockCentral.com’s Wes Mitchell wrote about Shivers then:

“Taking a quick look at the film, it’s easy to see why Shivers would have Greg Adkins’ attention. Obviously, the frame jumps off the page but Shivers, who is asked to pull quite a bit in his high school scheme, shows excellent mobility and dexterity getting down the field for someone his size. The long-armed impressive athlete finishes blocks through the whistle and overall appears to have a lot of tools to work with.”

The On3 Consensus— a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — ranks Shivers as the nation’s no. 958 prospect regardless of position. He’s tabbed as the number 94 prospect in the state of Georgia and checks in at number 58 in terms of offensive tackle prospects nationally.

South Carolina football now has 14 public commitments for the 2022 recruiting class. Shivers is currently joined by JUCO product Isaiah Jatta as well as Atlanta’s Trovon Baugh in terms of public pledges on the offensive line. The class currently ranks 27th nationally and number 8 in the SEC.

