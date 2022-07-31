ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Lanning discusses prior recruitment of Justin Flowe, what makes him special

By Barkley Truax about 5 hours
 4 days ago
EUGENE, OREGON - MAY 01: Justin Flowe #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the fourth quarter during the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Dan Lanning might be heading into his first season as Oregon Ducks head coach, but he’s had previous experience recruiting out west, particularly during his three-year run as Georgia‘s defensive coordinator.

During that time, Lanning made the trip out to California on occasion to recruit Class of 2020 Five-Star Plus+ prospect Justin Flowe to play for his Bulldogs. While Flowe ended up at Oregon, Lanning is excited to make up for lost time and mold the injury-prone blue-chipper into a potential 2023 first-round draft choice.

“Justin was other guy that I actually recruited while I was at Georgia. Obviously he’s a dynamic athlete. He’s a really talented player, a specimen,” Lanning said of Flowe at Pac-12 Media Days. “I think at this point he’s played five quarters. I think Justin will tell you there’s high expectations and he hasn’t been able to execute the level he wants to yet because of injury.

“I have great belief in Justin as well as all of our linebackers on our roster. We have a great group there. That’s something I have good experience with. I’m excited to see him continue to develop. I’m glad that he’s healthy and ready to go perform.”

Flowe’s injuries might have forced him out of a lot of playing experience so far through his two years at Oregon, as he’s totaled just 15 tackles and one tackle for loss with the Ducks so far, but entering the 2022 season, he is a clear breakout candidate and could quickly rise up the board with a productive year.

If he can recapture that same magic that helped him put together his impressive high school resume – then you can expect him to have a long, successful NFL career.

Flowe won the prestigious Butkus Award in 2019, which recognized him as the nation’s top linebacker at the high school level. He entered his freshman season at Oregon as a Five Star Plus+ recruit ranked as the No. 5 player in the Class of 2020 (and No. 1 linebacker), according to the On3 Consensus.

Even one healthy season from Flowe would be enough to skyrocket his draft stock. Being a projected first round draft choice with just two complete games of collegiate experience is something that doesn’t happen often in football at all.

#Recruiting#Nfl#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Oregon Ducks
