76ers' Joel Embiid Wants to Play for France National Team, Says Boris Diaw

Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
Vernon Maxwell Says He Once Tried to Stab Hakeem Olajuwon During Halftime Fight
Former NBA shooting guard Vernon Maxwell said that he planned to chase down Basketball Hall of Fame center and ex-Houston Rockets teammate Hakeem Olajuwon and "stab the s--t out of him" if police didn't break up a fight between the two during halftime of a road game against the Seattle SuperSonics.
How LeBron's Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future
LeBron James can officially sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. As usual, he holds all the cards. A renewed commitment from James could give the Lakers the means to at least try and build a contender properly. But James' history with the Cleveland Cavaliers suggests he may prefer to take things one year at a time.
Jalen Rose on LeBron James: Lakers 'Know He Ain't Leaving Now' amid Contract Rumors
Former NBA forward Jalen Rose is confident LeBron James will sign a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers for reasons beyond basketball. Rose explained his view of James' situation Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today (3:15 mark of video). "They know he ain't leaving now. So it don't even matter...
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
NBA・
Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'
After not making the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of summer league, Shareef O'Neal took criticism from Robert Horry in stride Wednesday. Speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of LakersDaily.com), Horry questioned O'Neal's competitive fire and revealed that he almost placed a phone call to Shareef's father and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.
Pacers' Myles Turner on 5th Season of NBA Trade Rumors: 'I Am Finally Numb to It'
Myles Turner is no longer allowing constant trade rumors to bother him. The Indiana Pacers center said he is "finally numb" to the speculation in a first-person article published at Andscape. "This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do...
Draymond Green Told JaMychal Green He Can Set Himself Up for Life by Joining Warriors
JaMychal Green did not wait long before agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors after he reached a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It turns out a call from Draymond Green helped sell him on the defending champs. JaMychal revealed Draymond said he could "set [himself] up for life"...
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Kevon Looney to Start over 2020 No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, Says Warriors HC Steve Kerr
Kevon Looney will open the 2022-23 season as the Golden State Warriors' starting center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Loon will come back as the starter,” Kerr said. “He has earned that and then some. We’re all thrilled that he’s back. There was a real fear that we’d lose him. To get him back is massive for our team. It sets up well for Loon to continue what he did for us last year. In doing so, he’s really a good mentor for James [Wiseman].”
5 Brutal Russell Westbrook Trades LA Lakers Need to Actually Consider
NBA training camps are opening next month, and Russell Westbrook is still on the Los Angeles Lakers. New head coach Darvin Ham has said all the right things about how he'll get the most out of Westbrook, the Lakers' stars have committed to making it work and a year's experience together should theoretically lead to better results, right?
T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Says He'll Be Among NBA's Best Players After 2022-23 Season
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards believes he will be among the NBA's best players by the time next season ends. Zion Olojede of Complex asked the ex-Georgia star where he thought he ranked "amongst the best players in the league" and whether he felt he needed more time to join the league's elite tier of players.
NBA・
76ers' Doc Rivers Says He Had 'Good' Talk with Ben Simmons After Trade to Nets
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers appeared on ESPN's The VC Show with Vince Carter on Tuesday and said he's spoken to Ben Simmons once since his fallout with the organization and subsequent trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Rivers said he believed all parties could have worked the situation out,...
Anthony Edwards on T-Wolves' Playoff Loss to Grizzlies: 'We Handed It to Them'
Anthony Edwards thinks the Minnesota Timberwolves blew their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves guard told Zion Olojede of Complex that Minnesota "handed" the series over to Memphis. "Man, I feel like we handed it to them, man. It was like taking candy from a baby, and they...
Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'All Indications' Are Lakers Are Top Option If PG Leaves Nets
If Kyrie Irving leaves the Brooklyn Nets, he'll almost certainly be suiting up in Purple and Gold during the next phase of his career. "All indications" are that the Los Angeles Lakers are Irving's "top destination" if he leaves the Nets, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, whether that's in a trade this year or next year in free agency.
Former Knicks, Cavs Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Possession
Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges after authorities allegedly found marijuana in his bag at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport over the weekend. TMZ Sports reported police said Shumpert was carrying 6.12 ounces of a substance that tested positive for marijuana. The police report said Shumpert admitted to carrying marijuana.
