ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely

Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

5 Steps to Unpacking Your Emotional Baggage

Emotional baggage is a source of immense unhappiness and life dissatisfaction. Emotional baggage can be unpacked through deep exploration with a qualified mental-health professional. Emotional baggage can be seen as bad habits that have developed through repetition. Emotional baggage can be replaced with healthy emotional habits through awareness, repetition, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Homework Struggles May Not Be a Behavior Problem

Mental health challenges and neurodevelopmental differences directly affect children's ability to do homework. Understanding what difficulties are getting in the way — beyond the usual explanation of a behavior problem — is key. Sleep and mental health needs can take priority over homework completion. Chelsea was in 10th...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eckhart Tolle
psychologytoday.com

What Might Drive a Narcissist to Suicide?

Detaching from others to feel superiorcan ultinately lead narcissists to personal failure and social rejection. Narcissists may determine that outward circumstances permanently compromise what’s crucial to them, and so consciously “forfeit” their life. When their defensive rage fails them, underlying feelings of shame, humiliation, and unacceptability can...
MENTAL HEALTH
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Mindfulness#Diseases#General Health#Padden James
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Yoga
Daily Mail

Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds

Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
Natalie Maximets

How to Protect Yourself From a Narcissist

Narcissists are known for their charm and infectious enthusiasm, showing this side only to distant admirers. But living or working closely with a narcissist can be harmful to mental health and, at times, outright dangerous.
ohmymag.co.uk

3 surprising signs you're at risk of Alzheimer's

Watching a loved one go through Alzheimer’s is hard on the people around them. Getting an early diagnosis could help you or your loved one better manage the disease. Apart from problems with memory associated with most types of dementia, some signs are more subtle and easy to miss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy