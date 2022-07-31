ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

O-lineman from Georgia commits to Shane Beamer, South Carolina

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 4 days ago

South Carolina lost one commitment but added another on Sunday.

Georgia offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers announced his pledge to South Carolina, less than an hour after safety Cam Upshaw Jr. decommitted from the Gamecocks.

Shivers, who was previously committed to Vanderbilt, is rated a three-star recruit and the No. 920 player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He is from Villa Rica, Georgia.

“This recruiting process has been a rollercoaster I will forever be grateful for,” he wrote in a Twitter announcement. “To all the kids behind me looking to be recruited, I say to you: follow your heart, believe in your craft and work your butt off!! Nothing comes easy in this process and you have to earn what you think you deserve.”

Shane Beamer and South Carolina now have three offensive line commitments in its 2023 class between Shivers, three-star Georgia native Trovon Baugh and JUCO tackle Isaiah Jatta out of California.

The Gamecocks were also expected to be among the contenders for four-star Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson , who was announcing his commitment at 3 p.m. Sunday between USC, North Carolina and LSU.

South Carolina 2023 commits

  • RB Dontavius Braswell, Washington County (Ga.)
  • OL Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy (Ga.)
  • OL Isaiah Jatta, Snow College (Utah)
  • OL Jatavius Shivers, Villa Rica (Ga.)
  • WR Kelton Henderson, Lehigh Acres (Fla.)
  • WR CJ Adams, Pebblebrook (Ga.)
  • TE Connor Cox, The Bolles School (Fla.)
  • ATH Kamron Sandlin, Anniston (Ala.)
  • ATH Judge Collier, Legion Collegiate, Rock Hill
  • DL Monteque Rhames, Sumter
  • LB Grayson Howard, Andrew Jackson (Fla.)
  • LB Jaden Robinson, Columbia (Fla.)
  • S Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County (Ga.)
  • S Zahbari Sandy, St John’s, Washington (DC)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Cj Adams
Person
Andrew Jackson
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Juco#Gamecocks#Usc#Lsu#Pace Academy#Snow College
Law & Crime

After a Ruling Ousted the Fulton County DA from Investigating Him, a Georgia State Senator May Find Himself in Friendlier Territory

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. After finding himself inside the crosshairs of an internationally watched investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones (R) notched a courtroom victory earlier this week by successfully disqualifying the prosecutor who announced that he was a “target.” The politician may not have wide name recognition outside of Georgia, but he’s currently running for lieutenant governor, the state’s second highest executive branch post.
GEORGIA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Clemson picks up new commitment

The Clemson football program picked up a new commitment Tuesday. Piedmont (S.C.) Wren High School’s Jake Norris — a 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2023 — announced his (...)
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
436
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy