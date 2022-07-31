O-lineman from Georgia commits to Shane Beamer, South Carolina

South Carolina lost one commitment but added another on Sunday.

Georgia offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers announced his pledge to South Carolina, less than an hour after safety Cam Upshaw Jr. decommitted from the Gamecocks.

Shivers, who was previously committed to Vanderbilt, is rated a three-star recruit and the No. 920 player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He is from Villa Rica, Georgia.

“This recruiting process has been a rollercoaster I will forever be grateful for,” he wrote in a Twitter announcement. “To all the kids behind me looking to be recruited, I say to you: follow your heart, believe in your craft and work your butt off!! Nothing comes easy in this process and you have to earn what you think you deserve.”

Shane Beamer and South Carolina now have three offensive line commitments in its 2023 class between Shivers, three-star Georgia native Trovon Baugh and JUCO tackle Isaiah Jatta out of California.

The Gamecocks were also expected to be among the contenders for four-star Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson , who was announcing his commitment at 3 p.m. Sunday between USC, North Carolina and LSU.

South Carolina 2023 commits