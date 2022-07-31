PHOTOS: Firearm violation in Henrico leads to police negotiation on Sunday
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There was a police negotiation on the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico after a firearm violation on the morning of Sunday, July 31.
Henrico police responded to the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue at 10:34 a.m. on Sunday to investigate reports of a firearm violation. According to police , a man was outside firing a gun during this time.
Police negotiated with the man, who retreated into a nearby apartment.
At 1:16 p.m., police reported that one adult male was in custody.
There were no reported injuries.
Henrico Police is urging residents to avoid the 600 block of Kenway Avenue as well as N. Laburnum Avenue until police deem the area clear.
