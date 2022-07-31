ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

PHOTOS: Firearm violation in Henrico leads to police negotiation on Sunday

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There was a police negotiation on the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico after a firearm violation on the morning of Sunday, July 31.

Henrico police responded to the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue at 10:34 a.m. on Sunday to investigate reports of a firearm violation. According to police , a man was outside firing a gun during this time.

Police negotiated with the man, who retreated into a nearby apartment.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S278b_0gzdI1Wr00
    Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238QBf_0gzdI1Wr00
    Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT8aC_0gzdI1Wr00
    Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyZH2_0gzdI1Wr00
    Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhsm5_0gzdI1Wr00
    Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRvm1_0gzdI1Wr00
    Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYJhk_0gzdI1Wr00
    Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson

At 1:16 p.m., police reported that one adult male was in custody.

There were no reported injuries.

Henrico Police is urging residents to avoid the 600 block of Kenway Avenue as well as N. Laburnum Avenue until police deem the area clear.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police arrest man following shooting, standoff at apartment complex

Henrico Police have arrested a 35-year-old county man in connection with a shooting and standoff that occurred in an Eastern Henrico apartment complex July 31. Terrance Antonio Brawner, 35, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of the attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling, and felony vandalism. Brawner is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

